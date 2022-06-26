Pat Miller knew a low number was his only hope in passing the five players ahead of him on the leaderboard after 18 holes.
Miller was up to the task, firing a tournament career-low round of 2-under 69 to vault into the top spot and win the Jefferson County Medalist Championship presented by Abendroth Water Conditioning at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Sunday.
“Going into the day from where I was at, I knew I had to shoot 68 or 69 to have a chance,” said Miller, now a three-time champion of the event. “You never know how everyone else is doing.
“The conditions were difficult and blustery Sunday. I tried to hang in there, not make bogies and make as many birdies as I could.”
Miller shot 77 in rainy conditions on Saturday and was four shots behind overnight leader Ben Anderson. Miller played his final 13 holes in 4-under to post a two-day total of 146, winning by four shots over David Schultz (76-74), who was attempting to repeat as Medalist Open Division winner.
Anderson shot 78 Sunday and placed third at 151. Sean Halvorsen (74-79) finished fourth while Teegan Jacobson (78-76), Kevin Roberts (77-77) and Mason Kent (75-79) all tied fifth.
Miller started his day with three consecutive pars before bogies at the difficult par-3 fourth and dogleg right par-4 fifth. His fortunes and psyche changed after knocking in a 12-footer for birdie on the par-3 sixth followed by a 10-footer for birdie at par-5 seventh.
“Despite starting with two bogies, I stayed with my game plan,” Miller explained. “I had holes in mind where I wanted to attack and holes where I needed to be be conservative. The birdie at six changed my mindset. Holes No. 7 and No. 8 are birdie holes. Typically I play better on the back, so when I turned at even I had confidence I could maintain and finish strong.
“I’m happy since this is the first time I’ve ever shot under par in a tournament round. I’m also happy I came out and stayed patient.”
Miller followed up the back-to-back birds with four straight pars before converting a 14-foot birdie look on the par-4 12th, one that put him into red numbers for the day.
“On Saturday, I hit it fairly well but didn’t putt well and had a couple bad swings I didn’t recover from,” Miller said. “Today when I did miss, I missed in good spots and also chipped well. When I did have trouble, I got out of it and saved pars.”
Miller parred the 13th and 14th holes before nearly chipping in for eagle on the par-5 15th, tapping in from three inches to put the fourth circle on his card in a 10-hole stretch. Miller finished with three consecutive pars to win with room to spare.
“I was in the third-to-last group with Teegan Jacobson and Joel Bilau,” Miller said, adding his appreciation for this year’s three title sponsors, which in addition to Abendroth Water Conditioning included Fort Tax Service and Bella Construction. “Both Teegan and Joel played well on Sunday. It helped to be paired with other people hitting good shots and putting it in play.
“In this tournament, you don’t know what everyone else is doing. With only being four shots off the lead going into play Sunday, really my goal was to hang in there and shoot a number that would give me a chance.”
SENIOR DIVISION
Play in the Senior Division was shortened from 36 to 18 holes due to rain on Saturday.
On Sunday, Pete Strom carded a 71 to hoist his first-ever Senior Division trophy after winning a record nine Open Division titles.
Ron Vogel (75), Dennis Tessman (76) and Larry Lee (76) rounded out the top four. Defending champion Scott Housley shot 77 to tie for fifth with Bill Roberts and Ken Applegate.
The next county competition is the Jefferson County Match Play (divisions for men, women, seniors and juniors) with registration due Tuesday. Visit www.kmccgolf.com/public-golf/tournaments-outings for more information and to sign up.
Full field scores (top 16 automatically qualify for Championship Flight of Match Play tournament): 1, Pat Miller 77-69--146; 2, David Schultz 76-74--150; 3, Ben Anderson 73-78--151; 4, Sean Halverson 74-79--153; 5 (tie), Teegan Jacobson 78-76--154; Kevin Roberts 77-77--154; Mason Kent 75-79--154; 8 (tie), Joel Bilau 78-77--155; Luke Tessman 76-79--155; 10, Jason Griedl 85-74--159; 11, Aaron Burke 80-80--160; 12, Brian Wethal 81-80--161; 13, Sam Majewski 81-82--163; 14, Brian Kammer 86-78--164; 15, Sean Krause 81-84--165; 16, Brandon Housley 83-83--166.
17, Austin Lechman 84-83--167; 18, Nick Tanin 82-86--168; 19, Ryan McGlynn 88-85--173; 20, Vincent Kent 88-88--176; 21, Eric Wixom 93-84--177; 22 (tie), Luke Ellingson 89-90--179; Ethan Brown 85-94--179; 24, Grey Wixom 92-92--184; 25, Bill Bare 94-98--192; 26, Jeff Jensen 103-90--193; Mason Brandl 27, 99-96--195; 28, Mike McKelvey 103-106--209; 29, Alex Wirth 104-106--210.
SENIOR DIVISIONFull field scores: 1, Pete Storm 71; 2, Ron Vogel 75; 3 (tie) Dennis Tessman 76; Larry Lee 76; 5 (tie), Scott Housley 77; Ken Applegate 77, Bill Roberts 77; 8, Mike Garity 80; 9, John Wilmet 81; 10, Dave Mack 82; 11 (tie), Dave Crane 83; Ken Anderson 83; 13, Herb Kimpel 84; 14, Wayne Schultz 96.
