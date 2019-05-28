Jim Pease is no longer the athletic director or baseball coach at Whitewater High School, district officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Pease began in his role on July 1, 2018.
The Whitewater Unified School District has a school board meeting Tuesday evening and there will be personnel matters discussed during a closed session meeting, which is customary. Districts are protected from having to discuss personnel matters. No items on the agenda include Pease’s name or position.
School administrator Dr. Mark Elworthy declined to comment on the situation. Dr. Elworthy would not discuss the reason for the separation with Pease. Staff was told of the separation, but no reason was given.
The high school administration — primarily Nathan O’Shaughnessy, the assistant principal in the district — will absorb responsibilities borne from the vacancy for the remainder of the school year.
Dan Gnatzig served as interim head coach last Monday as a replacement for Pease when the Whippets played against Jefferson in Rock Valley Conference baseball. Pease served as the head coach for baseball and football this year.
A reason for Gnatzig to replace Pease was not given and since has not been given to the Daily Union.
Pease reportedly returned as head coach when Whitewater played a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal against Big Foot on Thursday. The Whippets lost.
Whitewater has athletes competing at the WIAA Division 2 state track meet on Friday and Saturday as well as a soccer team competing in the WIAA playoffs beginning on Thursday. Softball, baseball, tennis and golf have concluded their seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.