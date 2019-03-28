EDGERTON — Jefferson and Edgerton traded four-run innings, but the Crimson Tide plated a pair in the fifth to tip the scales in a 6-4 victory to open the Rock Valley Conference baseball season on Thursday night.
Senior pitcher Sam Cincotta got touched for four runs in the third inning when Edgerton made the Eagles pay for two errors and a walk.
Edgerton senior Mason Simmons hit a two-run home run to take a 6-4 lead after Cincotta issued a four-pitch walk to open the inning.
Senior center fielder Ryan Brost was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Junior shortstop Reese Fetherston hit a double to score Cory Kaiser and Jake Ball in the four-run fifth-inning. Fetherston scored when Brost, the next batter, hit a double.
Senior Nathan Hebbe drove in Brost in the next at-bat. After a Jared Vogel walk and a Sam Cincotta single, the inning ended when Hebbe was thrown out at the plate by Simmons, who caught a Logan Wagner fly out.
Jefferson and Edgerton return to action on Friday at Fischer Field. The game will begin at 4 p.m.
Oconomowoc 10, Fort Atkinson 0
OCONOMOWOC — The Raccoons scored four runs in the third inning as they earned a 10-0 victory over Fort Atkinson in a non-conference baseball game on Thursday.
For good measure, Oconomowoc added three more in the fourth and a tenth in the fifth to finish the game.
The Blackhawks struck out nine times. The top three batters struck out in six of their seven at-bats.
Fort Atkinson returns to action on Saturday when it hosts a triangular with Stanley-Boyd and Lake Mills at Jones Park. The Blackhawks start the day off with a game against Lake Mills at 9:30 a.m.
Palmyra-Eagle 7, North Fond du Lac 1
PALMYRA — Five runs in the first inning led Palmyra-Eagle to a 7-1 victory against visiting North Fond du Lac on Thursday.
Derek Stefanczyk opened up the five-run first inning with a two-run double.
Ben Metzdorf went six innings and allowed one run on four hits and one walk. He struck out seven batters.
Palmyra-Eagle returns to action on Friday night with a road game against Rio at 5 p.m.
Johnson Creek 8, Lake Mills 2
JOHNSON CREEK — Justin Swanson struck out six batters in three innings of work and Reed Garsky was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as Johnson Creek’s baseball team defeated Lake Mills 8-2 in the non-conference season opener for both teams on Thursday at Firemen’s Park.
Johnson Creek finished the game with 11 hits and drew six walks. Bryce Henningsen, Lucas Sullivan and Micah Garvey each had two hits for the Bluejays. Swanson and Sullivan each allowed one run and one hit over three innings of work.
Johnson Creek returns to action on the road against Waterloo at 5 p.m. Monday.
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Rio 2
RIO — Lakeside Lutheran piled up 14 runs on 16 hits as the Warriors defeated Rio 14-2 in a non-conference contest on Thursday night at Rio Fireman’s Park.
Micah Missall collected three RBIs on two hits. Jacob Freson also notched two hits, to go along with two RBIs and three runs.
The Warriors went with a balanced approach on the mound with Michael Freson, Logan Pampel and Ian Olszewski all pitching two innings of work. Gabe Uttech pitched one inning and tied for a team-high in strike outs with two.
Lakeside Lutheran will take on Adams Friendship on Friday at Lakeside Lutheran High School. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
