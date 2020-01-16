WATERTOWN — Junior forward Charlie Bender scored a game-high 24 points and junior forward Adam Moen added 18, propelling the Lake Mills boys basketball team to a 65-48 victory over Luther Prep in a Capitol North Conference opener, extending the L-Cats’ win streak to 11 games.
“They are never easy to play on their home floor with the energy in that gym,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We were getting bogged down on the perimeter. We wanted to play inside through Adam. If they single covered him, we wanted him to score or get shots for other guys, Adam did a great job for us.”
Lake Mills (11-1, 1-0 in conference) led by eight at the break before Luther Prep (1-6, 0-1) junior guard David Baumann made a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 34-30. Bender answered on the next trip with a shot from beyond the arc. The Phoenix then turned it over and senior guard Mike Herrington made them pay with a three, extending the lead to 40-30 with 11 minutes, 9 seconds left.
Bender’s 3-pointer kick started a 14-1 run covering over four minutes. Moen scored twice inside and junior guard Drew Stoddard, who finished with 13 points, had a layup and an assist. Nate de Galley scored a layup to end the spurt before a timeout. On a set play out of a timeout, Bender hit a 3.
“Charlie is a tough guy to keep quiet for an entire game,” Hicklin said. “He can make a 3 or play off the dribble. He never forces it, he lets it come to him. All of the sudden you look up and he has another 20-point game, that kind of what he did tonight.”
The L-Cats tried to speed the game, forcing the Phoenix’s hand on offense to quicken the pace.
“We tried to speed the game up,” Hicklin said. “That’s the type of pace we are comfortable in. We wanted to get the tempo going, that’s really what we were concerned about.”Senior guard Mike Herrington had seven second-half points, finishing with 10 as the L-Cats had only four players record points.
Lake Mills hosts Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 65, LUTHER PREP 48
Lake Mills 28 37 — 65
Luther Prep 20 28 — 48
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-tp) - Herrington 3-3-10, Stoddard 4-5-13, Moen 7-4-18, Bender 9-2-24. Totals 23 14-21 65.
Luther Prep (fg-ftm-tp) - Lawrenz 2-2-7, Burow 4-1-10, de Galley 10-0-20, Heckendorf 0-1-1, Steinbrenner 2-0-5, Fix 1-0-2, Baumann 1-0-3. Totals 20 5-9 48.
3-point goals - LM, Bender 4, Herrington 1; LP, Baumann 1, Burow 1, Lawrenz 1.
Total fouls - LM 11, LP 17.
