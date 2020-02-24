PALMYRA — Forwards Danny Hammond and Aiden Calderon combined for 59 points as the Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team defeated Heritage Christian, 79-67, in a non-conference game Monday night in Palmyra.
Hammond scored a game-high 34 points, while Calderon added 25. Senior Brandon Wilde collected 16 assists in the victory.
The Panthers built a 41-21 halftime lead and added 38 more in the second half.
The win moves Palmyra-Eagle to 19-3 on the season.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 79, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 67
Heritage Christian 21 46 — 67
Palmyra-Eagle 41 38 — 79
Heritage Christian (fg ftm-fta pts) — Kallas 2 1-2 6, Ganiere 2 0-1 6, Taylor 3 5-6 12, Johnson 4 0-0 10, Howard 8 4-6 25, Nemetz 3 1-2 8. Totals — 22 11-17.
Palmyra-Eagle — Joyner 2 3-5 8, D. Hammond 15 4-7 34, J. Hammond 1 0-0 2, Calderon 11 3-6 25, Warner 1 0-0 3, Carpenter 2 2-2 7. Totals — 32 12-20 79.
3-point goals — HC (Kallas, Ganiere, Taylor, Johnson 2, Howard 5, Nemetz) 12; PE (Joyner, Warner, Carpenter) 3. Total fouls — HC 20, PE 15.
