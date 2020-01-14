JOHNSON CREEK — Senior point guard Justin Swanson scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second half as Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team defeated Fall River 69-59 in a non-conference game on Monday.
Johnson Creek (3-7) knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Austin Anton-Pernat hit four 3s and finished with 13 points.
The Bluejays had balanced scoring with eight points each from Alex Garza and Levi Berres and seven each from Braeden Walling and Reed Garsky.
Johnson Creek hosts Madison Country Day School on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 69,
FALL RIVER 59
Pirates 23 36 — 59
Bluejays 30 39 — 69
Fall River (fg-ft-tp) — Bristol 5-4-14, Osterhaus 3-0-6, Blevens 6-2-16, Morton 3-0-8, Kerchberg 6-4-16 Totals 23 10-16 59
Johnson Creek (fg-ft-tp) — Garza 3-1-8, Swanson 7-3-18, Sullivan 4-0-8, Walling 3-0-7, Anton-Pernat 4-1-13, Berres 3-0-8, Garsky 2-2-7 Totals 27 7-14 69
3-point goals — FR (Blevens 2, Morton) 3, JC (Garza, Swanson, Walling, Anton-Pernat 4, Berres 2, Garsky) 10. Total fouls — FR 16, JC 16. Fouled out — JC (Sullivan)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.