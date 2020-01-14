EVANSVILLE — Senior James Monogue scored 26 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Jefferson boys basketball team was defeated by Evansville, 58-52, in a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday in Evansville.
Monogue connected on three shots from beyond the arc and finished 7 of 9 from the free throw line.
The Eagles led 23-21 at the break, but the Blue Devils’ offense broke through in the second half with 37 points.
Senior Sulley Geske led the way for Evansville with 17 points.
Senior Caleb Stelse broke double digits for Jefferson with 12 points. Senior Jared Vogel scored seven points in the defeat, while sophomore Braden McGraw added six points.
Jefferson will host Whitewater in another Rock Valley Conference game Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
EVANSVILLE 58, JEFFERSON 52
Eagles 23 23 — 52
Blue Devils 21 27 — 58
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — McGraw 2 0-0 6, Fetherston 0 1-2 1, Stelse 3 6-8 12, Monogue 8 7-9 26, Vogel 3 1-1 7. Totals — 16 15-20 52.
Evansville — Borchardt 2 0-0 4, Louis 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 0-0 2, Maag 3 0-0 6, Gesek 6 5-7 17, Mielke 1 2-2 5, Anderson 4 2-3 13, Kopecky 2 1-2 5, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 10-14 58.
3-pointers — J (McGraw 2, Monongue 3) 5; E (Mielke, Anderson 3) 4. Total fouls — J 11; E 13.
