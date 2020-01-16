COLUMBUS — Senior forward Ben Emler led all scorers with 16 points as Columbus defeated the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team 46-32 in a Capitol North Conference opener on Thursday.
The Warriors (6-5, 0-1 in conference) trailed by six at the break and struggled with the Cardinals' methodical pace. Columbus (6-4, 1-0) made enough shots in the early going to build a lead.
"All things said, our defense for the most part was very good," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "It kept us in the game and gave us a chance. They ran patient, halfcourt sets. We got frustrated and would gamble, that exposed us and Emler got a few open looks. They hit shots in the first half when they needed to to create separation. We wanted to speed up the tempo a little bit and we weren't able to. Our shot selection was not good especially in the first half. They outrebounded us 19-7 in the first half and by 13 for the game. Those are telling things. They kept it at a slow pace, we struggled with that and tried to do more than we are capable of and tried to do too much."
Warrior senior guard Collin Schulz scored 10 points and senior guard Matt Davis chipped in nine. Lakeside made one 3-pointer while Columbus hit three from beyond the arc.
"No one single win is ever as great as it seems to be or a loss shouldn't be a decimating experience, you maybe tend to focus on it a little bit," Jahns said. "You focus on it because you didn't shoot or rebound well. It's not like all of the sudden everything is bad. You just have to move forward ... We've got to take better care of the basketball and build each other up."
Lakeside Lutheran plays at Lake Mills on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in conference play.
COLUMBUS 46, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 32
Lakeside 20 12 — 32
Columbus 26 20 — 46
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schulz 3-4-10, Davis 4-1-9, Olszewski 1-0-3, Schneider 3-0-6, Birkholz 2-0-4. Totals 13 5-10 32.
Columbus — Schulte 1-2-5, Campbell 2-1-5, Cotter 4-0-8, Carthew 2-0-5, Brunell 3-0-7, Emler 6-4-16. Totals 18 7-9 46.
3-point goals — LL (Olszewski) 1; C (Schulte, Carthew, Brunell) 3. Total fouls — LL 14, C 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.