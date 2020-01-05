A strong finish to the first half and a quick start to the second half helped the Monona Grove boys basketball team separate itself from Fort Atkinson as the Silver Eagles defeated the host Blackhawks, 49-31, in a Badger South Conference game Saturday.
With the game tied at 12-12 with just over 10 minutes left in the first, the Silver Eagles ended the first half on a 19-7 run.
Fort Atkinson (1-7, 0-5) scored the first points of the second half 15 seconds into the half, but Monona Grove followed with nine of the next 10 points over the first three minutes of the half to take a 40-22 lead.
The Silver Eagles (3-6, 3-2) built their 12-point first half advantage (31-19) thanks to a healthy dose of offense rebounding.
“They just killed us on the boards,” Fort Atkinson assistant coach Rich Cleveland said. “Our defense in the first half for the most part was doing exactly what we wanted to do. We packed that lane and made them shoot a few shots from outside, they’re real good at driving the ball. It was pretty simple: the rebounding killed us.”
Several times offensive rebounds for Monona Grove led to open 3-point shooters as the Fort Atkinson zone defense tried to scramble back to their assignments.
“We did see on film that they really collapsed to the ball, which left our backside guys open,” Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel said. “We were telling them to get to the backside of the rim.”
In the second half, it was Monona Grove’s defensive pressure that put the game away for good.
“Second half, I know at one time we had taken four shots and there was about eight minutes left in the game,” Cleveland said. “Obviously we were turning the ball over way too much in the second half.
“Our real bad thing in the first was rebounding and in the second it was the turnovers.”
The Silver Eagles’ held Fort Atkinson’s leading scorer, sophomore Carson Baker (10.9 points per game), to seven points. Sophomore Drew Evans scored a team-high nine points for Fort Atkinson.
“I thought our defense was really good tonight,” Zweifel said. “We were concerned about Baker and we had seen No. 33 (Evans) all summer and he hurt us a lot in the summer. Those were the two guys we were really concerned about. I thought we did a really effective job on Baker.”
Monona Grove ended the game with more three-point field goals (10) than two-point field goals (9).
“We came in shooting 23 percent from the 3-point line,” Zweifel said. “It’s been a struggle all year. It started out with Jacob Munz hitting a couple of threes and then (Lance) Nelson hitting a couple of threes. You could just tell they play harder and they’re not so tight.”
Nelson finished with a game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers.
Fort Atkinson will take on Stoughton (8-2, 4-1) in a conference road game on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Monona Grove will host Oregon (3-5, 1-4) Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
MONONA GROVE 49, FORT ATKINSON 31
Silver Eagles 31 18 — 49
Blackhawks 19 12 — 31
Monona Grove (fg ftm-fta pts) — Loken 1 0-0 3, Nelson 7 0-0 17, Tipton 1 0-0 3, Munz 4 0-0 10, Bracken 2 0-1 4, Schreiner 1 1-1 3. Totals — 19 1-2 49.
Fort Atkinson — Fenner 1 0-0 2, Baker 2 2-3 7, Haffelder 2 1-3 6, Wixom 1 0-0 3, Stiemke 1 0-0 2, Evans 4 1-3 9. Totals — 12 4-9 31.
3-pointers — MG (Loken, Nelson 3, Hibner 2, Munz 2, Schreiner) 9; FA (Baker, Haffelder, Wixom) 3. Total fouls — MG 16, FA 13.
