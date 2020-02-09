BELOIT — Senior James Monogue made a pair of 3-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points for Jefferson as the Eagles were defeated, 71-50, by host Beloit Turner in Rock Valley boys basketball on Friday night.
Beloit Turner was led by senior Jordan Majeed, who scored a game-high 22 points.
Majeed and Monogue each eclipsed the 1,000-point threshold in the game.
Jared Vogel scored 12 points for the Eagles, who were outscored 40-25 in the first half.
Jefferson will continue its season on the road against Whitewater on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Turner will turn around and host Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday before taking on RVC leader East Troy later in the week.
TURNER 71, JEFFERSON 50
Jefferson 25 25 — 50
Turner 40 31 — 71
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Neitzel 1 0-0 2, Rechlin 1 0-1 2, Fetherston 2 2-2 7, Stelse 3 1-2 7, Monogue 6 6-7 20, Vogel 5 2-4 12. Totals: 18 11-18 50.
Turner — Wash 4 0-0 9, Draeving 5 0-0 10, Majeed 9 0-0 22, Strong 4 2-3 10, Burrows 3 0-0 9, Carter 1 0-0 3, Tinder 3 0-0 6. Totals: 30 2-7 71.
3-pointers: BT 9 (Wash, Majeed 4, Burrows 3, Carter), J 3 (Monogue 2, Fetherston). Total fouls — Turner 18, Jefferson 7
Palmyra-Eagle 61, Williams Bay 56
WILLIAMS BAY — The Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team stayed undefeated in Trailways South play with a 61-56 victory over Williams Bay Friday at Williams Bay High School.
The victory also earned the Panthers a share of the Trailways South title for the third year in a row.
Junior Aiden Calderon scored a game-high 24 points for the Panthers. Calderon recorded 16 of his 24 in the second half.
Palmyra-Eagle outscored Williams Bay, 38-33, in the second half after the teams were tied at 23-23 at halftime.
Senior Danny Hammond added 14 points in the win.
Palmyra-Eagle (14-2, 10-0 Trailways South) will take on Monticello in a non-conference road game Monday at 7:30 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 61, WILLIAMS BAY 56
Palmyra-Eagle 23 38 — 61
Williams Bay 23 33 — 56
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Wilde 1 1-4 4, Joyner 1 3-4 6, D. Hammond 7 0-3 14, Webber 1 1-2 1, J. Hammond 2 4-6 8, Calderon 8 8-9 24, Carpenter 2 0-0 4. Totals — 21 18-28 61.
Williams Bay — Randall 5 5-9 19, Viss 3 2-5 10, Mannelli 0 6-8 6, Schultz 2 3-4 9, Edington 3 2-2 10, Venteicher 1 0-0 2. Totals — 14 18-28 56.
3-point goals — PE (Wilde, Joyner) 2; WB (Randall 4, Viss 2, Schultz 2, Edington 2) 10. Total fouls — PE 19, WB 22.
East Troy 78, Whitewater 52
WHITEWATER — AJ Vukovich scored 46 points as East Troy stayed unbeaten in Rock Valley Conference play with a 78-52 win over Whitewater Friday at Whitewater High School.
Junior Carter Brown led the Whippets with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Junior Jake Martin added 15 points in the defeat.
The Whippets were outscored, 43-27, by the Trojans in the second half.
Whitewater (7-10, 5-8 Rock Valley) will host Jefferson in a conference game Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
EAST TROY 78, WHITEWATER 52
East Troy 35 43 — 78
Whitewater 25 27 — 52
East Troy (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nixon 3 2-2 8, Ter[stra 2 0-1 6, Rosin 2 0-2 5, Lottig 3 2-2 10, Vukovich 18 8-10 46, Cummings 1 0-0 3. Totals — 29 12-17 78.
Whitewater — Martin 7 1-2 15, Grosinske 1 0-0 3, Pease 1 2-2 4, Zimdars 2 1-3 5, Brown 5 4-6 16, Ellenwood 0 2-2 2, Nickels 3 0-1 7. Totals — 19 10-16 52.
3-point goals — ET (Terpstra 2, Rosin, Lottig 2, Vukovich 2, Cummings) 8; WW (Grosinske, Brown 2, Nickels) 4. Total fouls — ET 16 , WW 17.
Waterloo 56, Cambridge 44
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge boys basketball team was defeated by Waterloo, 56-44, in a Capitol South Conference game Friday at Cambridge High School.
Jack Nikolay scored 17 points for the Blue Jays. Drew Jeffery added 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
The win was Waterloo’s first conference victory of the season.
Cambridge (6-10, 2-4 Capitol South) will play Johnson Creek in a non-conference game Monday at 7:15 p.m.
WATERLOO 56, CAMBRIDGE 44
Waterloo 24 32 — 56
Cambridge 22 22 — 44
Waterloo (fg ftm-fta pts) — Huebner 4 1-2 12, Tschanz 2 0-0 4, Wolff 4 5-8 13, Bostwick 3 1-2 8, Jiles 6 2-3 15, Filter 2 0-0 4. Totals — 21 9-15 56.
Cambridge — Nikolay 7 3-3 17, Kaiser 3 0-0 7, Downing 2 0-2 4, Jeffery 5 0-0 14, Marty 1 0-2 2. Totals — 18 3-7 44.
3-point goals — W (Huebner 3, Bostwick, Jiles) 5; C (Kaiser, Jeffery 4) 5. Total fouls — W 12, C 15.
Orfordville Parkview 74, Johnson Creek 63
ORFORDVILLE — Alex Garza scored 20 points for Johnson Creek in its 74-63 loss to Orfordville Parkview on Friday night.
Garza was joined in double figures by Justin Swanson (14), Lucas Sullivan (11) and Austin Anton-Pernat (10).
Johnson Creek (5-12) will continue its season at home against Cambridge on Monday night with a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 74, JOHNSON CREEK 63
Johnson Creek 25 38 — 63
Orfordville Parkview 43 31 — 74
Johnson Creek (fg-ftm-pts) — Garza 6-5-20, Swanson 5-2-14, Sullivan 5-1-11, Walling 2-1-5, Anton-Pernat 3-2-10, Garsky 0-3-3. Totals: 21-14-63.
Parkview — Unseth 2-0-4, Barlass 1-2-4, Oswald 9-4-24, Simonson 8-2-20, Kundert 2-3-7, A. Crane 1-0-2, Klitzman 3-0-6, N. Crane 3-1-7. Totals: 30-12-74.
3-point goals — JC 7 (Garza 3, Swanson 2, Pernant 2), P 4 (Oswald 2, Simonson 2). Free throws missed — JC 4, P 8. Total fouls — JC 16, P 18. Fouled out — JC Garsky, OP N. Crane.
