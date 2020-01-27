Kindness and decency emanated nowhere more than the Jefferson High School gymnasium on Monday night.
And that was because the Fort Atkinson and Jefferson boys basketball teams wore matching blue hoodies with the name "Johnson" and the number 5 on the back in honor of Jefferson sophomore Kaden Johnson, who died in a car crash with his father Brian coming home from a boys basketball game in McFarland Friday night.
Despite the rivalry some refer to as bitter, both communities came together to show support and express condolences.
Every moment of the game was wrapped in the context, but as Fort Atkinson crawled back into the game to tie it at 47 midway through the second half, it felt more and more like healing was around the corner.
No complete comeback would be completed though.
Jefferson senior James Monogue made six free throws in the second half alone and the Eagles finished 19-for-24 from the free-throw line as they earned a 65-60 victory over Fort Atkinson in non-conference action.
Monogue finished with 21 and fellow senior Caleb Stelse added 16 points.
“I was trying to focus on the game, but it definitely came up a little bit,” said Stelse of Johnson. “It’s tough to go on without him, everything is going to be different for us all.”
Fort Atkinson won the tip to open the game when Jefferson senior Jared Vogel didn’t even jump. Fort Atkinson committed a five-second violation in its first possession to honor Johnson, who wore No. 5 for the JV 1 game.
Prior to the game, Jefferson coach Greg Jefferies acknowledged that the team was trying to create as normal an environment as possible. The Eagles spent extra time together on Sunday and Monday to cope with and address the tragedy.
Jefferies said he was impressed with the way the team was able to focus on basketball as they prepared for warmups and started getting into routine. But the support in the bleachers — both fan bases repping as much navy blue as possible, which was Johnson’s favorite color — was impossible to overlook.
“For our student body, I’ve never seen a student section like we had today coming out to support each other,” Jefferies said. “The JV had a great student section. It’s good to see a community come around a situation like this and be together at a time of need like this.”
Stelse scored 11 of his 16 in the first half. He scored five consecutive points to spark a 12-0 run after which Jefferson had a 29-15 lead. Stelse picked the pocket of a Fort Atkinson ball handler in front of the Jefferson bench and the ball eventually went out of bounds leading the bench to erupt with energy.
“It’s a great feeling when you can get everyone around you energized and you can start a run,” Stelse said. “When you get the bench guys going everyone gets going and it’s a great feeling. When you’re in your senior year, it’s great to enjoy every second, especially right now.”
Fort Atkinson sophomore Carson Baker escaped from the tight ball pressure of Jefferson senior Reese Fetherston and made a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 24 seconds to play to cap an 11-3 run and tie the game at 47.
Fetherston, a 6-foot-4 guard, was tasked with face-guarding the 5-foot-6 left-handed shooter. Baker was able to get some separation and took advantage of it every time, but the team defense of Jefferson (5-9) was mostly able to keep the Blackhawks (2-12) from breaking out.
From there, Monogue and Jefferson 6-foot-7 post Jared Vogel showed off their height advantage that sent Fort Atkinson post Drew Evans to the bench early with five fouls. Monogue scored eight of his 10 second half points in the last six minutes to secure the third Battle for the Paddle in a row.
But that was wholly insignificant.
“I feel for the Jefferson community, for Greg and all those kids,” Fort Atkinson coach Mike Hintz said. “People want to ridicule coaches for wins and losses, but you don’t coach high school basketball for wins and losses. You coach because some of these guys don’t have fathers; some don’t have mothers; some are in split homes, some are from great families; some have never dealt with death, some have. It’s our job to be a great resource to guide them through it; be the trusting voice that they can lean on. ...
“Some might forget that a few years ago we had a kid, who didn’t play basketball, pass away from cancer right before we played Jefferson. He was a big hunter and we were able to flip around some camouflage stuff. Of all the nights up to that point that I coached here, that was the most together these communities were.
“We told the kids, in death, everyone’s role is to help whoever has to suffer.”
Jefferson will continue its season at home against Brodhead on Thursday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. Fort Atkinson will host Madison Edgewood in a Badger South game Friday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 65, FORT ATKINSON 60
Blackhawks 25 35 — 60
Eagles 35 30 — 65
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Baker 5 0-1 11, Klingbeil 0 1-2 1, Cosson 0 2-2 2, Haffelder 5 0-0 12, Wixom 5 3-5 14, Evans 4 3-6 11, Kees 3 0-0 9. Totals — 22 9-16 60.
Eagles — Miller 0 3-4 3, Rechlin 1 0-0 2, Fetherston 3 0-1 8, Stelse 5 4-5 16, Monogue 5 11-12 21, Vogel 7 1-2 15. Totals — 21 19-24 65.
3-point goals — FA 7 (Baker, Haffelder 2, Wixom, Kees 3); J 4 (Fetherston 2, Stelse 2) 4. Total fouls — FA 18, J 16.
