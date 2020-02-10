JOHNSON CREEK — Sure, Cambridge had a 13-point lead at halftime, but the way the team came out of the break didn’t exactly inspire confidence in coach Mike Jeffery.
“For whatever reason, we were flat and kind of sluggish,” he said. “You can’t let a team hang around like that and we were.”
The visiting Cambridge Blue Jays went on a 15-4 run that included two 3-pointers with 26 seconds of each other from senior guard Drew Jeffery to take a commanding 21-point lead before eventually earning a 62-49 victory against host Johnson Creek in a non-conference prep boys basketball game.
The ebbs and flows of the game revolved around the injured ankle of Johnson Creek senior guard Justin Swanson. When Swanson was slowed up by injury, Cambridge guards Jack Nikolay and Drew Jeffery had more room to operate around the 3-point line.
“Swanson is a really good, athletic player and he plays really good defense,” said Drew Jeffery, “So it helped me out as a shooter (when he was out) and they had to shift their second-best defender to Jack and that really opened it up for me to hit some shots.”
“Justin is our best defender, so when he gets an ankle thing, that changes the way we have to scheme on defense,” Johnson Creek coach Ryan Lind said. “Our guys were playing really hard, we just could have used a little bit more depth and length out on their shooters. Drew, I felt like he didn’t miss the entire night. I don’t know, our guys were playing hard, they just made their shots.”
Jeffery made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points; Nikolay added 18 points.
On the offensive end, Johnson Creek was able to take advantage of a few soft spots in the Cambridge defense by making nine 3-pointers to continue to hang around. But Cambridge had extended its lead and the deficit was too great to overcome.
Johnson Creek guard Alex Garza scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half including four 3-pointers and Braden Walling added three more 3-pointers.
“I think our guys were working hard to get their shots off, but with more length guarding us, it’s tough to get as many of those looks that we’d like,” Lind said. “They played really good; they were good at getting in the gaps. Whenever we tried to get in the gaps, they always had somebody there.”
That’s because Cambridge had an advantage in the paint; junior post Oliver Kolzer scored 10 points within six feet of the basket. Senior forward Jordan Marty added seven points — he made 5 of his 6 free throws.
“Ollie did a great job and I feel like Ezra (Stein) gave us a big lift too,” Jeffery said. “He’s really a key piece in our offense because he sets a lot of good screens and he moves the ball. ... I thought he gave us a big lift to keep us moving offensively and got a few key rebounds.”
Johnson Creek (5-13, 3-6 Trailways South) will host Deerfield at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Deerfield.
Cambridge (7-10, 2-4 Cap South) goes on the road Thursday to take on Wisconsin Heights in a 7:30 p.m. Capitol South game.
CAMBRIDGE 62, JOHNSON CREEK 49
Cambridge 30 32 — 62
Johnson Creek 17 32 — 49
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nikolay 7 1-1 17, Kaiser 2 0-0 5, Jeffery 7 0-0 19, Stein 1 0-0 2, Marty 1 5-6 7, Frey 0 2-4 2, Kozler 5 0-0 10. Totals — 23 8-16 62.
Johnson Creek — Garza 7 0-2 18, Swanson 2 1-2 5, Sullivan 3 1-6 7, Walling 3 0-0 9, Anton-Pernat 2 0-0 6, Owen 0 2-2 2, Garsky 0 2-2 2. Totals — 17 6-14 49.
3-point goals — C 8 (Nikolay 2, Kaiser, Jeffery 5), JC 9 (Garza 4, Walling 3, Anton-Pernat 2). Total fouls — C 14, JC 12.
