DELAFIELD — The Lake Mills boys basketball team traveled to face Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy on Saturday in a battle of Associated Press Division 3 ranked teams.
The seventh-ranked Lancers held a 13-1 advantage at the free throw line in taking a 68-65 victory over the ninth-ranked L-Cats.
The Lancers’ Brandin Podziemski led all scorers with 24 points, four below his season average, and Gerald Gittens tallied 14 while Brennan Timm had 12.
“He’s a great player, a good scorer with length,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said of Podziemski. “For the most part we did a good job on him. All three of their scorers we did a good job on, we just didn’t finish possessions like we needed to.”
Senior guard Matt Johnson led five L-Cats in double-figures scoring with 20, making six 3-pointers, and senior guard Mike Herrington and junior forward Charlie Bender each produced 12. Junior guard Drew Stoddard registered 11 and junior forward Adam Moen totaled 10 as the team made 12 3-pointers, holding a lead much of the way.
“We were leading most of the game after a quick run to start the second half,” Hicklin said. “We couldn’t get rebounds on free throw situations. Fouls become a problem for us.
“We executed well on offense. I felt like we executed well all night long.”
Delafield St. John’s took 24 free throws, making only 13, while Lake Mills was 1-for-3 at the line.
Podziemski had 16 in the second stanza and Gittens scored 10 after the break for the Lancers (13-3).
The L-Cats have six Capitol North games remaining in the regular season, starting with a road game against Lodi on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are 3-1 in league play, a game behind first-place Columbus.
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S 68, LAKE MILLS 65
Lake Mills 30 35 — 65
Delafield St. John’s 33 35 — 68
Lake Mills (fg ftm-fta pts) — Herrington 5 0-1 12, Stoddard 4 0-0 11, Moen 5 0-1 10, Bender 5 1-1 12, Johnson 7 0-0 20. Totals — 26 1-3 65.
Delafield St. John’s — Timm 4 4-6 12, Bensch 4 1-2 9, Fritsche 1 0-0 3, Gittens 5 4-8 14, Podziemski 9 4-8 24, Jensen 2 0-0 6. Totals — 25 13-24 68.
3-point goals — LM (Johnson 6, Stoddard 3, Herrington 2, Bender ) 12; D (Jensen 2, Podziemski 2, Fritsche) 5. Total fouls — LM 19, D 11.
