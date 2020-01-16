PALMYRA — Cameron Joyner provided a spark off the bench as the junior scored seven points in overtime to get Palmyra-Eagle a 59-54 win over Deerfield Thursday night in Palmyra.
The junior scored 12 of his 16 late in the game to help the Panthers move to 9-0 overall.
“Cameron (Joyner) came up nice along with Danny (Hammond) and Aiden (Calderon) inside was outstanding,” Palmyra-Eagle head coach Duane Wilde said. “Brandon (Wilde) gets them the ball and we work it from there.”
Senior Tyler Haak used five of his 10 first half points to help give Deerfield an 17-13 lead. Palmyra-Eagle used a 10-2 run to grab a 23-19 lead before a technical foul from senior Brandon Wilde helped the Demons tie it at the half.
In the second half, the battle of runs continued as Cal Fisher used eight points in a 14-7 run to give Deerfield a 41 -34 lead. Palmyra-Eagle junior Aiden Calderon helped spurt another run for the Panthers along with five points from Joyner to give them the lead at 48-46 before Haak tied it with two free throws to send it to overtime.
“I was really pleased with the way we put it together in the last six-minute run when we were down,” Duane Wilde said. “We never panicked and made sure we came down and executed better.”
In the overtime period, the Panthers used an 8-1 run while forcing four Demons turnovers to grab a 56-49 lead. Palmyra-Eagle allowed six points in overtime as they came out with the win.
“We just turned the ball over too many times,” Deerfield head coach Dave Borgrud said. “I really liked our effort, we never quit.”
Calderon led the way for Palmyra-Eagle with 20, while Joyner had 16 and Hammond had 13. The Panthers made 16 shots in the game with only one make from three-point range, while making 24 of their 32 free throws.
Haak led the way for Deerfield with 22 points including two shots from downtown, while freshman Cal Fisher had 14. Deerfield made 17 shots including four from three-point range, while shooting 16 for 22 from the free throw line in the loss.
Deerfield falls to 5-7 overall and fall to 3-2 in the Trailways South.
Palmyra-Eagle will take on Wisconsin Heights Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
