LAKE MILLS — In a span of 15 seconds, Adam Moen ignited the Lake Mills L-Cats and ensured that Thursday’s victory wouldn’t just be lopsided, but it would be productive as well.
The junior forward recovered to turn in a highlight reel block and when Poynette regained possession and attacked the rim again, Moen drew a charge to end the possession for good.
On the other end of the floor, Moen turned in an old-fashion three-point play to add to his 13 points as the Lake Mills L-Cats rolled to an 85-52 victory against visiting Poynette in a Capitol North boys basketball game.
“I like the charge most because it shows his basketball IQ,” Lake Mills coach Steve Hicklin said. “The block is great and that’s probably what people will remember, but to recover and then get in position to take the charge, that’s great.”
The L-Cats (13-2, 3-1 Capitol North) cruised to a 37-22 lead over the Pumas (6-9, 1-3) in the first half. Lake Mills has defeated Poynette nine consecutive times dating back to 2014-15 when the Pumas swept the L-Cats.
The possession prior to Moen’s charge, Lake Mills junior Charlie Bender made a 3-pointer with 12 minutes, 20 seconds to play. The L-Cats proceeded to go on a 16-2 run before Poynette senior Noah Stark made a 3-pointer to make the score 68-37 with 5:11 to go.
The win puts the L-Cats in a tie for second place with Lodi behind Columbus, which earned a 66-50 victory over Lodi on Thursday. The Cardinals defeated Lake Mills, 63-57, last week.
Poynette entered the game winners of its last two with two competitive losses before that to Columbus and Platteville. That didn’t show on Thursday.
“They put some pressure on us and made us uncomfortable,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said. “We ran some sets and the shots didn’t go down, but I feel like we need to be able to run our motion offense better and get good shots that way. Any team can scout us and prepare to stop our sets, so we have to be able to get good shots out of our offense.”
When the Pumas didn’t get good shots, the L-Cats were able to take advantage of them being out of position to formulate any semblance of transition defense. Moen and fellow forward Jaxson Retrum regularly took the ball out of the basket and either pushed pace with the dribble or with an outlet pass to either Mike Herrington, Charlie Bender or Matt Johnson.
“It gives us a lot of flexibility because we can initiate our offense with whoever grabs the rebound,” Hicklin said. “There’s no slow down and find the point guard, which slows down the break. It allows us to play a lot faster and do some different things to get our players open. It makes us a lot more well rounded.”
Bender finished with a game-high 17 points and Herrington added 14.
“We wanted to make sure we kept getting stops on defense in the second half,” Hicklin said. “We needed to keep stacking them up. That’s what we say, ‘When we go on runs and start to go on runs, it’s because of our defense and that’s kind of what it was tonight.’”
Lake Mills will continue its season on the road Saturday at 7 p.m. against Delafield St. John’s Military Academy.
LAKE MILLS 85, POYNETTE 52
Poynette 22 30 — 52
Lake Mills 37 48 — 85
Poynette (fg ftm-fta pts) — Stark 3 2-2 11, K. Peterson 6 0-0 17, Caldwell 0 2-4 2, McCormick 0 1-2 1, Milewski 0 1-2 1, Ciano 1 0-0 3, Buss 2 0-0 4, Weisenzel 0 0-2 0, Feller 2 1-2 6, C. Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals — 17 8-16 52.
Lake Mills — Wilke 1 0-0 2, Herrington 6 0-0 14, Stoddard 2 5-6 10, Lund 2 0-0 5, Templin 3 1-3 7, Retrum 3 1-2 7, Moen 5 2-3 13, Bender 7 0-0 17, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Harkan 0 2-2 2, Kautzer 0 0-1 0. Totals — 33 11-18 85
3-point goals — P10 (Stark 3, K Peterson 5, Ciano, Feller), LM 8 (Herrington 2, Lund, Stoddard, Moen, Bender 3). Total fouls — P 17, LM 16.
