LAKE MILLS — The forecast didn’t call for rain, but it was raining 3-pointers inside the Lakeside Lutheran gymnasium Friday afternoon.
The tournament host Warriors buried four long-range shots during a 24-4 second-half run and rolled past the Eagles, 76-57, at the Lakeside Lutheran Varsity Classic.
Tied at 32 at the half, the Warriors erupted in the second half using both long-range shots and an up-tempo offensive approach to pull away.
“We got a couple of stops and then we hit shots, they went to a zone and our guys just hit shots, which they weren’t doing in the first half,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Todd Jahns said. “It wasn’t really a conscious anything other than just taking what we needed to do which is executing.”
A James Monogue basket gave Jefferson a two-point advantage to start the second half, but the score was quickly tied again as Logan Pampel made a pair of free throws.
Then Lakeside Lutheran erupted.
After Carter Schneider gave his team the lead with a layup in transition, 3-pointers by Matt Davis and Schneider on consecutive possessions quickly pushed the lead to eight. The shots continued to fall as Ian Olszewski and Davis connected on triples, extending the Lakeside advantage to 52-3 with 12:49 left.
“I didn’t recognize the team for a little bit, that’s the best we’ve shot in the second half,” Jahns said.
Freshman Levi Birkholz capped off the Lakeside outburst with seven consecutive points, including a two-handed slam dunk following a steal.
“Sometimes you’re on the receiving end of those runs and sometimes you’re on the giving end,” said Jefferson head coach Greg Jefferies. “Sometimes you hit a team that makes 3s like they did and it buried us.”
During that whole time Eagle senior guard Reese Fetherston had to watch from the bench, after picking up his third and fourth fouls within 5 seconds early in the half.
“He’s a huge part of our offense, especially in transition. He’s a guy that can see the floor and get other guys involved because he’s a smart player,” Jefferies said.
Monogue was nearly unstoppable in the first half, scoring 14 points to lead all scorers, but the Warriors did their part to limit his touches in the second half. Monogue finished as the game’s leading scorer with 19.
“We didn’t want 21 (Caleb Stelse) getting to the paint which is crucial to their success and we were making sure we kept track of 31 (Monogue),” Jahns said. “(Jefferson) had stretches where they effectively ran what they wanted to to be successful, so we just had to buckle down.”
Schneider and Collin Schulz shared scoring honors for the Warriors, who also got 14 points from Birkholz and eight from both Davis and Pampel.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 76,
JEFFERSON 57
Eagles 32 25 — 57
Warriors 32 44 — 76
Jefferson (fg-ft-pts) — Miller 2-0-5, McGraw 2-2-6, Martin 0-2-2, Wade 0-2-2, Fetherston 1-0-3, Stelse 3-2-8, Monogue 7-4-19, Vogel 5-2-12. Totals — 20 14-21 57.
Lakeside Lutheran — Schulz 7-0-16, Guzman 1-0-2, Davis 3-0-8, Olszewski 1-3-6, Schneider 7-1-16, O’Donnell 2-0-4, Pampel 3-2-8, Birkholz 6-1-14, Veers 1-0-2. Totals — 31 7-10 76.
3-point goals — J 3 (Miller 1, Fetherston 1, Monogue 1), LL 6 (Davis 2, Schulz 2, Olszewski, Schneider, Birkholz). Total fouls — J 16, LL 18.
Lakeside Lutheran 62, Lake Geneva Badger 42
A huge second half propelled Lakeside Lutheran over Lake Geneva Badger Saturday.
After holding just a two-point halftime advantage, the Warriors (6-3) outscored the Badgers 37-19 over the final 18 minutes to finish 2-0 in its own tournament.
Senior Carter Schneider and freshman Levi Birkholz each scored 13 points to lead Lakeside, which also received a double-digit performance from senior Matt Davis.
Grant DuMez led the Badgers (1-7) with a game-high 19.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 42
Badgers 23 19 — 42
Warriors 25 37 — 62
Lake Geneva Badger (fg-ft-pts) — McGreevy 1-4-7, Giovingo 3-0-7, DuMez 8-2-19, Anderson 1-0-2, Bishop 1-0-3, Slate 1-0-2, Faul 1-0-2. Totals — 16 6-12 42.
Lakeside Lutheran — Schulz 1-2-4, Davis 4-4-12, Olszewski 3-0-6, Schneider 5-2-13, O’Donnell 4-1-9, Pampel 1-0-2, Birkholz 3-4-13, Veers 1-0-3. Totals — 22 13-24 62.
3-point goals — LGB 4 (McGreevy, Giovingo, DuMez, Bishop), LL 5 (Birkholz 3, Schneider, Veers). Total fouls — LGB 19, LL 13.
