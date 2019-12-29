LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills used a 14-0 run, scoring the final 10 points of the first half and first four of the second half, en route to a 73-45 win over Jefferson in the Lakeside Lutheran Holiday Classic, played Friday and Saturday.
The L-Cats (7-1) went 2-0 with wins over the Eagles and Lake Geneva Badger.
“I think these guys are in pretty good condition where we are able to wear teams down, and then they’re smart in figuring out what other team’s are trying to do,” said L-Cats head coach Steve Hicklin.
Lake Mills never allowed more than 25 points scored in any of the four halves during the weekend.
“As the halves go longer, we’re able to figure out what to take away,” Hicklin said. “If we can keep that up that’s going to be pretty tough with the way we can score the ball.”
Senior sharpshooter James Monogue pulled the Eagles (2-5) within six points burying a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half. But Lake Mills closed out the half on a 10-0 run, which included bookend triples by senior Matt Johnson, to take a 36-20 lead into the break.
Lake Mills didn’t stop there opening the second half with a Drew Stoddard 3-pointer and 1-of-2 free throws by Adam Moen, pushing the lead to 20.
“We knew they were a great shooting team and they hit a couple of shots before the half and one to start (the second),” said Jefferson head coach Greg Jefferies. “This is a game of runs and they made one.”
Lake Mills used both its overall quickness and athleticism to combat Jefferson’s height advantage, which included defending the 6-foot-6 Monogue and 6-foot-7 senior Jared Vogel.
“Most teams we play are a little bit bigger than us so we’re kind of used to that; Jaxson (Retrum) and Adam (Moen) both played bigger than they are and showed their athleticism,” Hicklin said.
Moen made his 2019-20 debut on Friday against Lake Geneva Badger. A thumb injury sidelined the 6-foot-4 junior forward for the first six games.
“You could see how much he helps us underneath on boards, his ability to go up high and grab rebounds and then lead the fast break is pretty great,” said Hicklin.
Stoddard led four L-Cats in double figures with 20, Bender had 15, Johnson scored 13 and Moen finished with 12.
Monogue led the Eagles with 17 while Jared Vogel added 11.
“We’ve got to get better. We have to continue getting in the gym and getting better, and I trust the guys will,” Jefferies said.
LAKE MILLS 73, JEFFERSON 45
Eagles 20 25 — 45
L-Cats 36 37 — 73
Jefferson (fg-ft-pts) — McGraw 1-0-3, Martin 1-2-4, Fetherston 2-2-6, C. Stelse 1-1-4, Monogue 6-3-17, Vogel 5-1-11. Totals — 16 10-13 45.
Lake Mills — Herrington 4-0-8, Stoddard 9-0-20, Templin 1-0-3, Retrum 2-2-6, Moen 4-4-12, Bender 7-1-15, Johnson 5-0-13. Totals — 27 7-11 73.
3-point goals — J (Monogue 2, McGraw) 3, LM (Johnson 3, Stoddard 2, Templin) 6. Total fouls — J 15, LM 14.
Lake Mills 74, Lake Geneva Badger 40
A 25-0 run in the second half propelled Lake Mills over Lake Geneva Badger in the opening game of the Lakeside Holiday Classic Friday afternoon.
Junior Drew Stoddard scored nine points to fuel the run, while Charlie Bender added four of his game-high 23 as the L-Cats turned a 34-20 halftime lead into an insurmountable 59-24 advantage.
Matt Johnson added 17 points including five 3-pointers, while Stoddard finished with 15.
Ty McGreevy and Grant DuMez each scored 11 to lead the Badgers.
LAKE MILLS 74,
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 40
Badgers 20 20 — 40
L-Cats 34 40 — 74
Lake Geneva Badger (fg-ft-pts) — McGreevy 5-1-11, Giovingo 1-0-2, DuMez 4-1-11, Anderson 2-0-4, Bishop 0-1-1, Nickel 1-0-2, Slayton 2-0-4, Deering 2-0-4. Totals — 7 3-5 40.
Lake Mills — Herrington 2-1-5, Stoddard 5-4-15, Retrum 2-0-4, Moen 3-0-7, Bender 8-5-23, Johnson 6-0-17, Foster 2-1-5. Totals — 28 11-14 74.
3-point goals — LGB (DuMez 2, McGreevy) 3, LM 9 (Johnson 5, Bender 2, Stoddard, Moen) 9. Total fouls — LGB 15, LM 9.
