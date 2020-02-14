MONROE — Grey Wixom scored 15 points and was the only Fort Atkinson player in double digits as the Blackhawks were defeated by Monroe in a Badger South boys basketball game on Friday night.
Carson Leuzinger made seven buckets and all four of his free throws to lead Monroe (14-4, 9-2 Badger South) with 21 points.
Wixom scored nine of his points in the first half as Fort Atkinson (5-13, 2-9) played to 29-22 deficit.
Fort Atkinson will continue its season on the road against Monona Grove at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
MONROE 61, FORT ATKINSON 47
Fort Atkinson 22 25 — 47
Monroe 29 32 — 61
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fenner 1 0-0 2, Badger 1 0-0 2, Cosson 2 0-0 6, Haffelder 3 0-0 7, Wixom 6 2-4 15, Stiemke 3 2-2 7, Evans 1 0-0 2, Kees 2 0-0 6. Totals — 17 4-6 47.
Monroe — Leuzinger 8 4-4 21, Golembieski 3 0-0 8, Meyer 2 2-4 8, Mattley 3 0-0 7, Bunter 3 0-1 6, Seagraves 4 2-2 11. Totals — 24 8-11 61.
3-point goals — M (Leuzinger, Golembieski 2, Mattley, Seagraves) 5, FA (Haffelder, Wixom, Stiemke, Kees 2) 5. Total fouls — FA 15, M 11.
