CAMBRIDGE — Senior Drew Jeffery made five 3-pointers and Jack Nikolay scored 19 points as the Cambridge Blue Jays cruised to a 72-37 victory against visiting Clinton in a non-conference boys basketball game.
Those were the only baskets Jeffery made — three came in the first half and two in the second half. Nikolay scored 13 points in the first half including three 3-pointers.
Ten of the 11 players dressed for Cambridge scored in the game.
Trey Colts had eight points and both Fritz Kaiser and Andrew Downing added seven points.
Cambridge outscored Clinton 33-12 from 3-point range.
None of the Cougars (0-13) reached double figures.
The Blue Jays (6-7) get back to Capitol South action on the road against Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE 72, CLINTON 37
Clinton 15 22 — 37
Cambridge 38 34 — 72
Clinton (fg ftm-fta pts) — Dominy 3 0-0 7, Espinoza 1 1-2 4, Howard 1 0-0 2, Rungel 3 0-0 7, DuCharme 1 2-2 4, Peterson 2 0-0 5, Mueller 2 0-0 4, Klein 2 0-2 4. Totals — 15 3-6 37.
Cambridge — Nikolay 7 2-2 19, Kaiser 3 0-0 7, Harrison 0 1-2 1, Downing 3 1-3 7, Jeffery 5 0-0 15, Heth 1 0-0 2, Stein 1 1-2 4, Colts 3 1-2 8, Marty 0 4-4 4, Kozler 1 3-6 5. Totals 24 13-21 72.
3-point goals — Cl 4 (Dominy, Espinoza, Rungel, Peterson), Cam 11 (Jeffery 5, Nikolay 3, Kaiser, Stein, Colts). Total fouls — Cl 16, Cam 10.
