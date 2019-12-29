CAMBRIDGE — Jack Nikolay and Fritz Kaiser each scored 16 points to pace the Cambridge Blue Jays in their first game, but they were defeated by Poynette, 57-55, in overtime at the Cambridge “Hall of Honor” Tournament on Friday.
It was a season-high for Kaiser, who added four assists and three steals for Cambridge.
The Blue Jays returned to the win column in the consolation game with a 69-55 victory over Williams Bay on Friday night. Drew Jeffery made six 3-pointers to lead the way with 20 points and Nikolay added 14 points.
Cambridge (2-6) didn’t score more than 45 points in a game in its first five games of the season — all losses — but has scored at least 55 points in each of its last three games. The Blue Jays earned their first win of the season against Salam, 65-51, on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The Blue Jays will continue their season Saturday, January 11, against Black Hawk at 7:30 p.m.
