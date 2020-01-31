PALMYRA — Despite junior Aiden Calderon's game-high 30 points, the Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team was defeated by Kenosha St. Joseph in overtime, 70-67, in a non-conference game at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Senior Brandon Wilde added 14 points in the defeat, including four 3-pointers. He scored 12 points in the second half and overtime.
Palmyra-Eagle (12-2, 8-0) will host Madison Country Day in a Trailways South Conference game Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 70, PALMYRA-EAGLE 67
Lancers 29 30 11 — 70
Panthers 26 33 8 — 67
Kenosha St.Joseph (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schulte 4 2-2 13, Neave 0 4-4 4, Lecce 1 0-0 3, Connolly 1 0-0 3, McCarville 0 1-2, Feudner 2 5-6 11, Tolefree 4 2-4 11, Alia 4 11-13 20. Totals — 16 30-41 70.
Palmyra-Eagle — Wilde 4 2-3 14, Joyner 2 0-1 5, D. Hammond 2 2-4 6, Webber 2 2-2 7, J. Hammond 1 0-0 2, Calderon 11 7-8 30, Carpenter 1 1-1 3. Totals — 23 14-19 67.
3-point goals — KSJ (Schulte 3, Connolly, Feudner 2, Tolefree, Alia) 8; PE (Wilde 4, Joyner, Webber, Calderon) 7. Total fouls — KSJ 20, PE 26.
