Sophomore Carson Baker hit five 3-pointers, but the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team was defeated by Watertown, 63-51, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday in Fort Atkinson.
Baker collected a team-high 20 points in the defeat, making three 3-pointers in the first half. Sophomore Drew Evans broke double digits with 11 points.
The Blackhawks (1-11, 0-8) trailed 30-27 at the break, but weren’t able to overcome the one-possession deficit in the second half.
Junior Jackson Fenner scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers The Blackhawks hit eight 3-pointers in total.
Watertown senior Deon Nailing netted a game-high 29 points. He finished with six made 3-pointers.
Fort Atkinson will match up with Baraboo in the Badger Challenge Friday at Madison Edgewood High School at 5:55 p.m.
WATERTOWN 63, FORT ATKINSON 51
Goslings 30 33 — 63
Blackhawks 27 24 — 51
Watertown (fg ftm-fta pts) — Oiler 3 5-5 12, Meyers 1 0-0 2, Foltz 3 3-4 9, Nailing 11 1-1 29, Stas 2 1-2 6, Gapinski 1 0-1 2, Kuckkan 1 0-0 3. Totals — 22 10-13 63.
Fort Atkinson — Fenner 3 0-0 8, Baker 7 1-2 20, Cosson 2 1-2 5, Hafelder 1 0-0 3, Wixom 1 0-2 2, Kees 1 0-0 2, Evans 5 1-2 11. Totals — 20 3-8 51.
3-pointers — W (Oiler, Nailing 6, Stas, Kuckkan) 9; FA (Fenner 2, Baker 5, Hafelder) 8. Total fouls — W 14, FA 17
Whitewater 61, Clinton 12
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater boys basketball team surrendered just four field goals as the Whippets defeated Clinton, 61-12, in a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday in Whitewater.
Whitewater (5-7, 3-6) held Clinton (0-11, 0-9) to just six points each half.
Brock Grosinske led the way for the Whippets on offense with 25 points, including three 3-pointers.
Peter Zimdars and Wyatt Nickels tied for second on the team in scoring with six points each.
The Whippets will host Big Foot in a conference game Friday at 7:15 p.m.
WHITEWATER 61, CLINTON 12
Cougars 6 6 — 12
Whippets 30 31 — 61
Clinton (fg ftm-fta pts) — Dominy 1 0-0 2, Amador 0 2-2 2, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Klein 2 2-3 6. Totals — 4 4-5 12.
Whitewater — Martin 2 1-4 5, Frye 1 2-2 5, Grosinske 9 4-6 25, Pease 2 0-0 4, Zimdars 3 0-0 6, Aron 1 0-0 2, Hintz 1 0-0 3, Brown 1 1-2 3, Nickels 2 1-1 6, Wence 0 2-2 2. Totals — 22 11-17 61.
3-pointers — C 0; W (Frye, Grosinske 3, Hintz, Nickels) 6. Total fouls — C 15 W 7.
East Troy 87, Jefferson 41
EAST TROY — The Jefferson boys basketball team was defeated by East Troy, 87-41, in a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday in East Troy.
Jared Vogel finished with a team-high 17 points for the Eagles, while James Monogue added 15 points in the defeat.
The Trojans got off to a fast start, taking a 45-20 advantage into halftime.
Jefferson (4-8, 4-5) will take on McFarland in a conference road game Friday at 7:15 p.m.
EAST TROY 87, JEFFERSON 41
Eagles 20 21 — 41
Trojans 45 42 — 87
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 1 0-0 2, Wade 1 0-0 2, Fetherston 1 0-0 3, Stelse 0 2-9 2, Monogue 6 3-6 15, Vogel 8 1-1 17. Totals — 17 6-16 41.
East Troy — Schaffer 3 0-0 3, Nixon 7 0-0 14, Terpstra 4 2-2 13, Rosin 1 5-5 7, Hart 3 0-0 7, Lottig 4 0-0 9, Vukovich 10 1-3 21, Cummings 4 0-0 11, Calderon 1 0-0 2. Totals — 35 8-10 87.
3-pointers — J (Fetherston) 1; ET (Schaeffer, Terpstra 3, Hart, Lottig, Cummings 3) 9. Total fouls — J 9, ET 18.
Palmyra-Eagle 71, Johnson Creek 32
JOHNSON CREEK — Brandon Wilde finished with a double-double as the Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball defeated Johnson Creek, 71-32, in a Trailways South Conference game Tuesday in Johnson Creek.
Wilde collected 16 points and 11 assists for the Panthers. Danny Hammond scored 18 points while Aiden Calderon added 12.
Logan Sullivan had nine points for Johnson Creek and Justin Swanson ended with eight.
The win improved Palmyra Eagle to 10-1 on the season and 6-0 in conference.
Palmyra-Eagle will host Parkview Friday at 7:15 p.m. The Bluejays (4-8, 2-4) will take on ALCS/St. Ambrose at home in Johnson Creek Friday at 7:15 p.m.
