HORTONVILLE — The Fort Atkinson boys basketball team surrendered 45-first half points as the Blackhawks were defeated by Hortonville, 74-35, in a non-conference game Saturday in Hortonville.
Sophomore Drew Evans led Fort Atkinson with seven points. Sophomore Cade Cosson and freshman Logan Kees both finished with six points.
The Blackhawks (1-6, 0-4) struggled offensively versus Hortonville, scoring 20 points in the first half and adding 15 more after the break.
Hortonville (9-0, 6-0) was led by Jayqon Owens, who scored a game-high 19 points.
Fort Atkinson will host Monona Grove in a Badger South Conference game Saturday in Fort Atkinson at 1:30 p.m.
HORTONVILLE 74,
FORT ATKINSON 35
Polar Bears 45 29 — 74
Blackhawks 20 15 — 35
Fort Atkinson (fg-ftm-pts) — Glisch 2 0-0 4, Baker 1 0-0 3, Neuser 0 1-2 1, Cosson 3 0-1 6, Haffelder 1 0-0 2, Wixom 1 0-0 2, Opperman 2 0-0 4, Evans 3 1-3 7, Kees 3 0-0 6. Totals — 17 2-5 35.
Hortonville — Lawrence 5 1-2 15, Owens 8 1-1 19, Grossman 1 1-1 3, Payne 2 0-0 4, Thiel 4 1-2 9, Warning 2 2-2 7, Gasser 1 1-1 3, Mahlan 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0 2-2 2. Totals — 27 10-11 74.
3-pointers — FA (Baker) 1; H (Lawrence 4, Owens 2, Warning) 7. Total fouls — FA 10, H 13.
Palmyra-Eagle 69, Random Lake 49
PALMYRA — Aiden Calederon scored 32 points and Panther head coach Duane Wilde picked up his 300th career win as Palmyra-Eagle defeated Random Lake, 69-49, in a non-conference Saturday game in Palmyra.
Calderon finished the game with two 3-pointers and went 4 for 5 from the free throw-line. Brandon Wilde collected eight points, and despite foul trouble, Danny Hammond finished with 10 points for the Panthers.
The win moved Palmyra-Eagle to 5-0 on the season.
The Panthers will travel to Dodgeland for a non-conference road game Saturday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.