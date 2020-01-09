STOUGHTON — The Fort Atkinson boys basketball team was defeated by Stoughton, 48-37, in a Badger South Conference game Thursday in Stoughton.
Senior Caleb Haffelder led the way for the Blackhawks with 10 points in the defeat. Junior Greyson Wixom and sophomore Drew Evans both scored seven points.
Fort Atkinson was down by just three at halftime, 25-22, but struggled offensively in the second half, scoring 15 points.
The Blackhawks (1-8, 0-6) will play in a tournament Saturday at Beaver Dam starting at 11 a.m.
STOUGHTON 48, FORT ATKINSON 37
Blackhawks 22 15 — 37
Vikings 25 23 — 48
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fenner 2 0-0 5, Baker 2 0-0 6, Haffelder 3 3-3 10, Wixon 3 1-3 7, Opperman 0 2-3 2, Evans 3 0-1 7. Totals — 14 6-10 37.
Stoughton — Hutcherson 3 0-0 9, McGee 3 0-0 6, Knauf 0 0-2 0, Hobson 4 1-1 10, Sproul 7 2-4 16, Fernholz 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 1-2 3. Totals — 19 4-9 48.
3-point goals — FA (Fenner, Baker 2, Haffelder 2) 5, S (Hutcherson 3, Hobson) 4. Total fouls — FA 13, S 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.