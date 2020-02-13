MAZOMANIE — De’Shawn Barsness’ 28 points proved to be too much for Cambridge as the Bluejays were defeated by Wisconsin Heights, 55-42, in a Capitol South Conference game Thursday night in Mazomanie.
Jack Nikolay scored a team-high 10 points for Cambridge, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jace Horton added six points for the Bluejays.
Cambridge will host Belleville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 55,
CAMBRIDGE 42
Cambridge 24 18 — 42
Wis. Heights 30 25 — 55
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nikolay 2 4-4 10, Kaiser 1 0-0 3, Downing 2 0-0 4, Jeffery 2 0-0 5, Stein 1 0-0 3, Colts 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 1 0-0 3, Marty 2 0-0 4, Horton 3 0-1 6, Kozler 1 0-1 2. Totals — 16 4-6 42.
Wisconsin Heights — Jacobus 1 0-0 2, Parman 0 2-2 2, Cribbs 2 0-0 5, Barsness 11 6-8 28, Adler 1 0-0 2, Herrling 1 0-0 2, J. Brabender 1 0-2 2, D. Brabender 5 2-2 12. Totals — 22 10-14 55.
3-point goals — C (Nikolay 2, Kaiser, Jeffery, Stein, Schroeder) 6; WH (Cribbs) 1. Total fouls — C 11, WH 16.
Palmyra-Eagle 61, Faith Christian 41
PALMYRA — Junior Aiden Calderon scored a game-high 28 as Palmyra-Eagle defeated Faith Christian, 61-41, in a non-conference game Thursday night at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Senior Danny Hammond added 15 points in the win.
Palmyra-Eagle (14-3, 10-0) will have another non-conference game Saturday against Montello at home at 4:30 p.m.
