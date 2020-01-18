BURLINGTON — Another night, another opposing guard shows off a hot hand from behind the 3-point line.
Two days after Erik Victorson made six 3-pointers for Oregon in its victory over Fort Atkinson, Burlington senior Koeppen made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in a 52-45 victory over visiting Fort Atkinson in a non-conference boys basketball game Saturday.
Koeppen scored 15 of his points in the first half as Burlington (5-8) built a 31-19 lead. Fort Atkinson (1-10) outscored Burlington, 26-21, in the second half.
Sophomore Carson Baker scored 14 points to lead Fort Atkinson. Baker made one 3-pointer and the Blackhawks made two 3-pointers in the game; Burlington made eight.
Fort Atkinson freshman Jack Opperman scored eight points in the first half and finished with eight points.
Fort Atkinson will try to break its 10-game losing streak at home Tuesday against Watertown. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.
BURLINGTON 52, FORT ATKINSON 45
Blackhawks 19 26 — 45
Demons 31 21 — 52
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fenner 2 0-0 4, Baker 4 5-6 14, Klingbeil 1 0-0 2, Cosson 0 2-2 2, Wixom 1 4-5 6, Opperman 4 0-0 8, Evans 2 2-3 6, Kees 1 0-0 3. Totals — 15 13-16 45.
Burlington — Berezowitz 1 3-4 6, Hackbarth 0 0-1 0, Klug 1 0-0 3, Koeppen 6 0-0 17, Runkel 4 4-5 12, Kniep 5 3-4 14. Totals — 17-10-14 52.
3-point goals — FA (Kees, Baker) 2, B (Berezowitz, Klug, Koeppen 5, Kniep) 8. Total fouls — B 11, FA 19.
Edgerton 81, Whitewater 47
WHITEWATER — Four Edgerton players finished in double figures as the Crimson Tide earned an 81-47 victory over Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game on Saturday.
Junior Drew Hanson made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Edgerton. Hanson scored 14 points in the first half.
Jake Martin scored 13 points to lead Whitewater and Brock Grosinske added 11. Edgerton had a 41-33 lead at halftime, but Whitewater was unable to maintain pace with the Crimson Tide in the second half.
Whitewater will continue its season on the road against Clinton on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
EDGERTON 81, WHITEWATER 47
Crimson Tide 41 40 — 81
Whippets 33 14 — 47
Edgerton (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 5 3-3 13, Grosinske 5 0-3 11, Pease 2 2-6 5, Zimdars 3 1-2 8, Brown 1 0-0 3, Nickels 2 2-2 6. Totals — 16 8-16 47.
Whitewater — Jenny 3 8-9 14, Hanson 6 3-4 18, Coomes 3 2-2 9, Rusch 6 1-2 15, Gullickson 3 0-2 6, Fox 1 1-2 3, Norland 1 2-2 4, Spang 5 2-3 12. Totals — 28 19-25 81.
3-point goals — E (Hanson 3, Coomes, Rusch 2) 6, W (Grosinske, Zimdars, Brown) 3. Total fouls — E 18, W 19.
