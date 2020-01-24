MADISON — Drew Evans made four layups in the first half and finished with 16 points for Fort Atkinson as it earned a 57-29 victory against Baraboo in a Badger Conference Challenge boys basketball game at Madison Edgewood on Friday night.
Evans added two first-half free throws to help the Blackhawks (2-11) build a 28-6 lead at the break before picking up their second win of the season against Baraboo (3-11). The first time the two teams played, Fort Atkinson earned a 54-35 victory in the season-opener.
Eleven Fort Atkinson players scored in the win.
Grey Wixom made one of the two 3-pointers in the game and finished with eight points. Caleb Haffelder scored seven points and Carson Baker finished with six to round out the top four scorers.
Fort Atkinson will continue its season against Jefferson on the road Monday with a 7:15 p.m. start.
FORT ATKINSON 57, BARABOO 29
Blackhawks 28 29 — 57
Thunderbirds 6 23 — 29
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fenner 1 0-0 2, Baker 3 0-0 6, Schweiger 1 0-0 2, Klingbeil 2 0-0 4, Haffelder 3 1-2 7, Wixom 3 0-0 8, Stiemke 2 0-0 4, Opperman 2 0-0 4, Kees 1 0-0 3, Evans 7 2-2 16, Encarnacion 1 0-0 2. Totals — 26 3-4 57.
Baraboo — Williams 1 0-0 3, Koenig 4 0-0 8, Peterson 6 1-2 16, Phillip 1 0-0 3, McReynolds 0 0-1 0. Totals — 12 1-3 29
3-point goals — FA (Wixom, Kees) 2, B (Williams, Peterson 2, Phillip) 4. Total fouls — FA 6, B 11.
McFarland 80, Jefferson 64
McFARLAND — Junior Jackson Werwinski scored 23 of his 36 points in the first half as McFarland put up 50 points on Jefferson before earning an 80-64 victory in Rock Valley Conference boys basketball on Friday night.
James Monogue scored 33 points despite missing seven free throws for Jefferson. Monogue made three 3-pointers; 22 of his points came in the second half.
Caleb Stelse made 11 of his 15 free throws and finished with 15 points for the Eagles (4-9, 4-6 RVC).
Jefferson will continue its season at home against Fort Atkinson in a non-conference rivalry game on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
McFARLAND 80, JEFFERSON 64
Eagles 34 30 — 64
Spartans 50 30 — 80
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 2 0-0 5, McGraw 1 0-0 3, Rechlin 1 0-0 2, Stelse 2 11-15 15, Monogue 11 8-15 33, Vogel 2 2-2 6. Totals — 19 21 32 64.
McFarland — Nichols 5 1-2 11, Pavelec 6 0-0 14, Werwinski 13 8-10 36, Kes 1 1-2 4, Larson 2 0-0 4, Hanson 4 3-3 11. Totals — 31 13-17 80.
3-point goals — J (Miller, McGraw, Monogue 3) 5, M (Pavelec 2, Werwinski 2, Kes) 5. Total fouls — J 14, M 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.