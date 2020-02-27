JEFFERSON — James Monogue scored 21 points, but the Jefferson boys basketball team lost to East Troy in overtime, 75-68, in a Rock Valley and regular season finale Thursday night in Jefferson.
Monogue connected on three 3-pointers on his way to his 21 points. Jared Vogel finished with 14 points, while Caleb Stelse added 13 points in the defeat.
Jefferson (9-13, 8-10) will take on Wilmot in a WIAA Division 2 regional road game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
EAST TROY 75, JEFFERSON 68
East Troy 33 30 12 — 75
Jefferson 34 29 5 — 68
East Troy (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nixon 6 2-3 14, 2 2-5 6, Hart 1 1-2 3, Lottig 2 0-0 6, Vukovich 9 7-8 31, Cummings 4 4-5 15. Totals — 26 16-23 75.
Jefferson — Miller 3 3-4 11, Fetherston 2 3-4 9, Stelse 4 4-6 13, Monogue 8 2-3 21, Vogel 6 2-2 14. Totals — 22 14-19 68.
3-point goals — ET 7 (Lottig 2, Vukovich 2, Cummings) 3; J 8 (Miller 2, Fetherston 2, Stelse, Monogue 3). Total fouls — ET 17, J 15.
Cambridge 73, New Glarus 72
NEW GLARUS — Jack Nikolay and the Cambridge boys basketball team handed New Glarus its first Capitol South defeat of the season in a 73-72 victory Thursday night on the road.
Nikolay scored 34 points to lead the Blue Jays.
The win moves Cambridge to 9-13 overall and finishes their conference record at 3-7. New Glarus ends with a conference record of 9-1.
Cambridge will host Waterloo in a WIAA Division 4 regional game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Whitewater 71, Clinton 28
CLINTON — Carter Brown scored 23 points to lead Whitewater to a 71-28 Rock Valley Conference win Thursday night in Clinton.
Brown made three 3-pointers on his way to his game-high 23 points.
Brown scored 18 points in the first half to give Whitewater a 52-20 halftime lead.
Jake Martin finished 13 points and Peter Zimdars added 11 points.
The Whippets (8-14, 6-12) will host Big Foot in a WIAA Division 3 regional opener Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WHITEWATER 71, CLINTON 28
Whitewater 52 19 — 71
Clinton 20 8 — 28
Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 5 3-4 13, Grosinske 1 1-2 3, Pease 2 1-3 5, Zimdars 5 1-4 11, Aron 1 0-0 3, Brown 9 2-2 23, Heritage 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 3-4 5, Wence 1 0-0 3. Totals — 26 13-21 71
Clinton — Dominy 4 0-0 11, Espinoza 0 1-2 1, Howard 1 0-2 2, Rangel 3 0-1 7, DuCharme 1 0-0 2, Peterson 0 3-4 3, Mueller 0 1-2 1, Kleir 0 1-3. Totals — 9 6-14 28.
3-point goals — WW 7 (Aron, Brown 3, Heritage, Nickels, Wence); C 4 (Dominy 3, Rangel). Total fouls — WW 15, C 14.
Lakeside Lutheran 68, Poynette 56
LAKE MILLS — Matt Davis scored 13 points as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated Poynette, 68-56, in a Capitol North game Thursday night in Lake Mills.
Ian Olszewski scored 10 points and Carter Schneider and John O’Donnell both added nine points for Lakeside.
The Warriors (11-11, 5-5) will play St. Thomas More in a WIAA Division 3 regional game Tuesday in Lake Mills at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68, POYNETTE 56
Poynette 23 33 — 56
Lakeside Lutheran 30 38 — 68
Poynette (fg ftm-fta pts) — O’Connor 0 1-2 1, Stark 2 0-0 5, Petersen 6 4-7 18, Klosky 1 1-2 3, Buss 1 0-0 2, Feller 8 4-6 25. Totals — 19 10-17 56.
Lakeside Lutheran — Schultz 1 4-5 5, McKenna 2 0-0 4, Davis 4 4-6 13, Olszewski 2 6-8 10, Schneider 4 1-3 9, O’Donnell 3 0-0 9, Veers 1 0-0 2. Totals — 23 17-26 68.
3-point goals — P 8 (Feller 5, Petersen 2, Stark); LL 5 (O’Donnell 3, Davis, Birkholz). Total fouls — P 14, LL 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.