BRODHEAD — James Monogue and Jared Vogel were too much for Brodhead Cardinals to handle as the two big men led the Jefferson Eagles to a 73-69 victory in Rock Valley Conference boys basketball on Friday night.
Monogue scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half and Vogel added 9 of his 13 in the second half.
"We got the ball inside and worked inside out," Jefferson coach Greg Jefferies said. "Brodhead is much improved from last year and played really hard; credit to them for that."
Jefferson held a 31-28 lead at halftime and was able to pull away to an 18-point lead in the second half, but a balanced Brodhead attack chipped away to make things interesting down the stretch.
Four players scored in double figures for the Cardinals: Josiah Engen scored 15 points to lead the charge. Brodhead (1-2, 0-2 RVC) made 11 3-pointers compared to Jefferson's five. The Eagles (1-1, 1-1) missed 11 free throws.
"It was ugly down the stretch," Jefferies said, "there were a lot of emotions throughout that game. We'll take (the win) though."
Jefferson will host Edgerton on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 73, BRODHEAD 69
Cardinals 28 41 — 69
Eagles 31 42 — 73
Brodhead (fg-ftm-pts) — Walker 4 1-2 11, Hannack 2 0-0 6, Green 4 1-2 10, Malcook 0 4-6 4, Engen 5 3-5 15, Leifker 4 1-2 13, Anderson 0 0-2 0, Malkow 5 0-0 10. Totals — 24 10-19 69.
Jefferson — Miller 2 1-2 6, McGraw 2 0-0 4, Recholin 2 1-1 5, Wade 2-0-4, Fetherston 3 1-3 8, C. Stelse 2 3-5 7, Monogue 10 3-6 26, Vogel 6 1-4 13. Totals — 29 10-21 73.
3-pointers — B (Walker 2, Hannack 2, Green, Engen 2, Leifken 4) 11, J (Miller, Fetherston, Monogue 3) 5. Total fouls — B 21, J 18.
Lake Mills 59, Cambridge 36
CAMBRIDGE — Once Matt Johnson started making 3-pointers in the first half, the Lake Mills L-Cats took control and ran away with a 59-36 victory over host Cambridge in a non-conference prep boys basketball game.
Johnson made five 3s in the first half, which allowed the L-Cats to set up their press and take an 11-10 lead and turn it into a 38-16 lead at halftime.
Johnson finished with a team-high 18 points on six 3-pointers. The L-Cats made 16 3s in the game. Mike Herrington made three 3s and finished with 13 points. Drew Stoddard had two 3s and finished with 16 points.
The Blue Jays couldn't slow Lake Mills once it got rolling. Andrew Downing scored a team-high 10 points for Cambridge. He turned in a pair of up-and-under post moves in the second half which served as brights spots for the Blue Jays offense, but guards Jack Nikolay, Fritz Kaiser and Drew Jeffery were unable to find space to operate.
The Blue Jays (0-3) will take on Columbus on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to continue their season. Lake Mills will visit Fort Atkinson on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 59, CAMBRIDGE 36
L-Cats 38 21 — 59
Blue Jays 16 20 — 36
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-pts) — Wilke 1 0-0 2, Herrington 5 0-0 13, Stoddard 6 2-3 16, Bender 2 0-0 5, Johnson 6 0-0 18, Horkan 2 1-1 5, Kautzer 0 0-2 0. Totals — 22 3-6 59.
Cambridge — Nikolay 3 0-0 7, Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Downing 5 0-0 10, Jeffery 2 0-0 6, Heth 1 0-0 2, Marty 3 0-0 6, Kozler 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 0-0 36.
3-pointers — LM (Herrington 3, Stoddard 2, Bender, Johnson 6) 12, C (Jeffery 2, Kaiser, Nikolay) 4. Total fouls — LM 8, C 7.
Evansville 51, Whitewater 37
WHITEWATER — Jake Martin scored a game-high 14 points, but it wasn't enough for the Whitewater Whippets as they were defeated, 51-37, by Evansville in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game on Friday night at Whitewater Middle School.
Trey Louis and Seth Maag did the majority of their scoring in the second half as they helped Evansville (2-2, 2-2 RVC) extend its 24-15 lead in the final 18 minutes.
Martin scored 10 of his points in the second half. Brock Grosinske was second on the team in scoring with seven points for the Whippets.
The game was played at Whitewater Middle School to honor WBCA Hall of Famer Ken Nehring, who coached the Whitewater Whippets to 470 wins. The Whippets honored him by rededicating the refinished gym floor prior to warmups.
Whitewater will travel to Delavan to take on Delavan-Darien on Saturday at 7 p.m.
EVANSVILLE 51, WHITEWATER 37
Blue Devils 24 27 — 51
Whippets 15 22 — 37
Evansville (fg-ftm-pts) — Borchardt 2 0-0 4, Bisch 2 0-0 5, Louis 4 4-6 12, Miller 0 0-2 0, Maag 5 2-2 12, Geske 3 1-4 7, Mielke 2 0-0 6, Anderson 0 3-4 3, Thompson 1 0-4 2. Totals — 19 10-22 51.
Whitewater — Pease 1 2-3 4, Grosinske 3 0-1 7, Zimdars 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 0-0 3, Heritage 1 0-0 2, Martin 6 2-4 14. Totals — 15 4-8 37.
