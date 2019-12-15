KAUKAUNA — The Lake Mills L-Cats made 15 3-pointers on their way to their fifth straight victory, taking down Valders, 93-66, in the first game of the five-game boys basketball Baird/Gustman Shootout at Kaukauna High School on Saturday.
Senior guard Matt Johnson made seven 3-pointers for Lake Mills (5-1) Johnson finished two points shy of his career-high 25. Junior wing Charlie Bender made three 3s and scored 21 while senior guard Mike Herrington hit two 3s and also scored 21 points.
Junior guard Drew Stoddard added 18, made three 3s and did well distributing the ball to open shooters.
“We did a good job of driving and kicking. Drew Stoddard had a lot of assists driving and kicking out,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We had Jaxson Retrum back, we were able to get it inside to him and he was able to find shooters.”
The L-Cats led by 11 at the break before separating themselves for good with 53 second-half points.
“We fouled a little too much, they got to the line 20 times, but we did a good job of keeping their guards in front of us,” Hicklin said. “They are a dribble drive team and we wanted to keep them out of the paint.”
Valders (2-4) senior guard Riley Hammel totaled 27 points.
Lake Mills more than doubled its 46-point performance in Tuesday’s 7-point victory at Fort Atkinson.
“Fort is a really good defensive team,” Hicklin said. “Was happy with the way we shared the ball today and we had four guys being aggressive. That makes us hard to guard, you can’t zero in on one guy. Adam (Moen) will add another scoring threat for us.”
With Retrum returning from injury and Moen slated to be back after Christmas, Lake Mills is almost to full strength.
The L-Cats play on Dec. 27 in the Lake Mills Holliday Classic against Lake Geneva Badger at Lakeside Lutheran High School at 1:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 93, VALDERS 66
L-Cats 40 53 — 93
Vikings 29 37 — 66
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-pts) — Wilke 0-2-2, Herrington 8-3-21, Stoddard 7-1-18, Retrum 1-0-2, Bender 10-0-23, Johnson 9-0-25, Lund 1-0-2. Totals 36 6-8 93.
Valders (fg-ftm-pts) — Dietrich 2-0-4, Persinger 1-0-2, D. Hammel 1-1-4, R. Hammel 8-7-27, Hove 3-0-8, Meyers 1-0-3, Van Den Heuvel 3-2-8, Valleskey 0-1-1, Bodart 1-0-3, Olson 1-4-6. Totals 21 15-20 66.
3-point goals — LM (Johnson 7, Stoddard 3, Bender 3, Herrington 2) 15; V (Hammel 4, Hove 2, Hammel, Bodart, Meyers) 9. Total fouls — LM 17, V 7.
Madison Edgewood 58, Lakeside Lutheran 49
MADISON — The Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team played another quality opponent close.
The Warriors, playing for the second time in three days, fell to host Madison Edgewood, 58-49, in a non-conference game on Saturday.
“In the second half, Edgewood stretched their lead a little bit, but it was nip and tuck, back and forth. Until the final minute, we had every chance to win it,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We have to find offense consistently. We hit stretches in each half where we just needed a score and we failed to get scores at crucial times. We’re struggling at the free throw line. I shared with the kids ‘it’s disappointing to lose,’ but they fought and scrapped.
“Ran the offense well, created turnovers so the blueprint is there. When we came to the end of the game, we couldn’t finish it out. When the effort and the defense is consistent, you always have a chance. We’ll work on free throws and getting better looks at the basket. Over time, we’ll become better shooters. It’s things that we can correct to get better and get a few more Ws.”
Senior guard Carter Schneider had a team-high 16 points and senior guard Collin Schulz added 13 for the Warriors (2-3), who led by six points in the early going.
Senior guard Matt Davis tallied seven points and junior forward John O’Donnell had five before fouling out.
“We are able to score off defensive changes, defense to offense with 14 points in transition, and that’s everybody,” Jahns said. “We’re a group that has had four different people lead us in scoring. We don’t run our offense to get one player more looks then any other. Maybe that’s part of our struggles offensively is that we don’t have that one guy.
“Carter and Collin are both growing into leaders. You can see they are becoming more comfortable being the leaders and go-to guys, that’s a sign of growth. Matt is consistently putting in 8-10 (points). I like the balance we have, we’ll continue to build with that. Pleased with the effort, the defense is playing very well. Kids are doing what they can do, we’re adapting to our style of play and role.”
Isandro Jimenez had 19 to pace Edgewood (2-4).
Lakeside hosts Cambridge for a non-conference game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
EDGEWOOD 58,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 49
Warriors 24 25 — 49
Crusader 28 30 — 58
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-pts) — Schulz 6-0-13, Davis 3-0-7, Olszewski 0-2-2, Schneider 5-2-16, O’Donnell 2-1-5, Birkholz 2-0-4, Veers 1-0-2. Totals 19 5-12 49.
Edgewood (fg-ftm-pts) — Golden 2-0-5, Newton 3-3-11, Regnier 5-1-14, Jimenez 7-3-19, Nwankwo 1-0-2, Schmotzer 3-1-7. Totals 21 8-14 58.
3-point goals — LL (Schulz, Schneider, Davis) 3; E (Regnier 3, Jimenez 2, Newton 2, Golden) 8.
Total fouls — LL 17, E 15.
Palmyra-Eagle 63, Abundant Life 41
PALMYRA — Danny Hammond scored a game-high 24 points in the Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team’s 63-41 victory over ALCS/St. Ambrose Friday night at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Hammond scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half.
The Panthers went into halftime up 31-20 and built on their lead with a 32-point second half.
Aiden Calderon also broke double digits with 11 points.
Panther head coach Duane Wilde had the high school gymnasium dedicated to him Friday night for his career in coaching. Wilde coached for 25 years at Palmyra-Eagle and has been retired for almost 30 years before stepping in at the start of this season to replace Mike Meracle, who resigned the position to teach in Johnson Creek.
Palmyra-Eagle will take on Madison Country Day on the road Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
