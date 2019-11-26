STOUGHTON — Lake Mills opened the season by playing on the road against a preseason favorite in the Badger South Conference.
The L-Cats, despite trailing by 13 points at halftime, made it a one-possession game with five minutes remaining but couldn't get past Stoughton in a 53-44 non-conference loss on Tuesday.
"We didn't play great in the first half. We clawed back in the second half and switched to some zones," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "We had some foul trouble but got down two to at one point with five minutes left, hung around a little bit and I thought we played well all things considered."
Junior forward Charlie Bender led the L-Cats with 14 points and senior forward Mike Herrington added 13. Junior point guard Drew Stoddard scored eight.
"They had a lot of size inside and (Jaxson) Retrum was in foul trouble," Hicklin said. "We had to come up with a new play on the fly and our guys did well considering a lot of it was stuff we hadn't practiced much."
The L-Cats were playing without junior forward Adam Moen who was out with a thumb injury.
"We did a better job of getting the ball to basket in the second half," Hicklin said. "In the first half we were settling. Wanted to get some easier shots in the second half with dribble penetration which we were able to do. They are one of the better defensive teams in the area and it took a while to adjust."
Stoughton's Cael McGee led all scorers with 22 points and Nathan Hutcherson made four 3-pointers.
Lake Mills hosts Watertown for a non-conference game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.