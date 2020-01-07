BRODHEAD — Junior Jake Martin scored a game-high 33 points as the Whitewater boys basketball team edged out Brodhead, 76-72, in a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday night in Brodhead.
Martin made 14 field goals on the night, all from two, and connected on five of his 10 free throw attempts.
The Whippets (4-4, 2-4) trailed 40-32 at halftime, but outscored the Cardinals (4-5, 2-4) 44-32 in the second half.
Junior Carter Brown was Whitewater’s second-leading scorer, finishing with 15 points.
The Whippets will host Edgerton (7-2, 5-1) in a conference game Friday in Whitewater 7:15 p.m.
WHITEWATER 76, BRODHEAD 72
Whippets 32 44 — 76
Cardinals 40 32 — 72
Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 14 5-10 33, Frye 1 0-0 3, Grosinske 3 0-1 8, Pease 3 1-2 7, Zimdars 3 3-5 9, Brown 4 6-7 15, Nickels 0 1-3 1. Totals — 28 15-28 76.
Brodhead — Walker 3 1-3 8, Harnack 1 1-2 4, Green 3 7-8 14, Malcook 3 7-9 13, Engen 3 0-0 6, Leifker 4 4-6 14, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Malkow 5 0-0 10. Totals — 23 21-31 72.
3-pointers — WW (Frye, Grosinske 2, Brown) 4; B (Walker, Harnack, Green Leifker 2) 5. Total fouls — W 24, B 25.
Lake Mills 59, Sauk Prairie 49
LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills’ boys basketball team extended its win streak to nine games, defeating visiting Sauk Prairie, 59-49, in a non-conference game Tuesday in Lake Mills.
“It was a good win for us. Sauk has some guys that can score the ball, 6-foot-7 players that I thought we did a nice job defensively on, holding them below their average,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Defense was kind of the name of the game for us tonight.”
The L-Cats (9-1) led by 12 at the break. Junior guard Drew Stoddard and senior guard Mike Herrington each scored 17. Herrington made three 3-pointers in the first half.
Junior forward Adam Moen had nine first-half points, senior guard Matt Johnson tallied seven and junior forward Jaxson Retrum had six.
“I thought Drew and Mike did a nice job,” Hicklin said. “Sauk had some of their best guys chasing Matt and Charlie (Bender) around. Drew especially in the second half was kind of carrying us to the finish line.”
Sauk (3-6) had four players register points, including Isaac Breunig with 17.
Lake Mills hosts Deerfield on Thursday for a non-conference game at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 59, SAUK PRAIRIE 49
Sauk Prairie 20 29 — 49
Lake Mills 32 27 — 59
Sauk Prairie (fg-ftm-tp) - German 3-0-8, Breunig 6-3-17, Spray 6-1-14, Wilson 4-1-10. Totals 19 5-9 49.
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-tp) - Herrington 6-1-17, Stoddard 6-2-17, Retrum 3-0-6, Moen 4-0-9, Bender 1-1-3, Johnson 2-2-7. Totals 22 6-13 59.
3-point goals - SP, German 2, Breunig 2, Spray 1, Wilson 1; LM, Herrington 4, Stoddard 3, Moen 1, Johnson 1.
Total fouls - SP 13, LM 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.