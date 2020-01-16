JEFFERSON — Senior James Monogue scored 26 points and Jared Vogel added 12 as the Jefferson Eagles earned a 54-47 victory over Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference prep boys basketball game on Thursday night.
Monogue made three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 15 points. Vogel scored nine of his 12 in the second half.
Whitewater guard Carter Brown scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half. Jefferson had a 31-30 lead at the intermission.
Junior 7-footer Jake Martin scored 9 of his 14 points in the second half.
Jefferson (4-7, 4-4 RVC) will continue its season on the road against East Troy on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Whitewater (4-6, 2-5) will continue its season at home against Clinton at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 54, WHITEWATER 47
Whippets 30 17 — 47
Eagles 31 23 — 54
Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 5 4-8 14, Grosinske 1 0-2 2, Pease 3 0-0 6, Zimdars 2 2-5 7, Brown 5 2-2 15, Nickels 1 0-0 3. Totals — 17 8-17 47.
Jefferson — Miller 2 0-0 5, Fetherston 1 0-0 3, Stelse 3 2-4 8, Monogue 10 2-4 26, Vogel 5 2-4 12. Totals — 21 6-12 54.
3-point goals — W (Zimdars, Brown 3 Nickels) 5, J (Miller, Fetherston, Monogue 4) 6. Total fouls — W 15, J 14.
Cambridge 61, Waterloo 56
WATERLOO — Trey Colts and Jack Nikolay each scored 18 points for Cambridge in a 61-56 win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team in the Capitol South opener for both teams on Thursday.
Cambridge (3-6, 1-0 in conference) pushed a four-point halftime lead to 14 with four and a half minutes remaining and held on after Waterloo (3-5, 0-1) rallied late to get it back to within give.
Senior guard Chase Bostwick scored 17 points to pace the Pirates.
Cambridge will continue its season at home against Deerfield on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 61, WATERLOO 56
Blue Jays 28 33 — 61
Pirates 24 32 — 56
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nikolay 5 5-6 18, Kaiser 0 1-3 1, Harrison 0 1-2 1, Downing 4 3-4 11, Jeffery 3 0-0 9, Stein 1 0-0 3, Colts 6 3-4 18 Totals 19 13-19 61
Waterloo — Hager 4 1-2 11, Huebner 4 1-2 9, Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Wolff 1 0-1 2, Bostwick 6 3-4 17, Jiles 6 0-0 12 Totals 23 5-9 56
3-point goals — C (Nikolay 3, Jeffery 3, Colts 3) 9, W (Hager 2, Tschanz, Bostwick 2) 5. Total fouls — C 12, W 13
