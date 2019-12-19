MILWAUKEE — Jack Nikolay scored 26 points to lead Cambridge past Salam, 65-51, in a non-conference game Thursday night at Salam School.
Nikolay scored 16 of his 24 in the second half.
The win was Cambridge's first of the year.
Trey Colts scored 13 points and Andrew Downing added 12 points for Cambridge. Oliver Kozler scored seven points. Drew Jeffery knocked down two 3-pointers in the win.
The Blue Jays will host a tournament on Dec. 27 at Cambridge High School starting at 10:30 a.m.
CAMBRIDGE 65, SALAM 51
Blue Jays 31 34 — 65
Stars 27 24 — 51
Cambridge (fg-ftm-pts) — Nikolay 7 8-8 24, Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Harrison 0 1-2 1, Downing 6 0-0 12, Jeffery 2 0-0 6, Colts 4 2-5 13, Kozler 3 1-2 7. Totals — 23 12-17 65.
Salam (fg-ftm-pts) — Oweisi 3 4-4 11, Hussaini 2 0-0 6, Taber 1 0-0 3, Assad 1 0-0 2, Schavb 2 0-1 4, Tubaishat 5 2-2 15, Abdor-Rahim 1 0-0 2,Shahin 4 0-0 8. Totals — 19 6-8 51.
3-pointers — C (Nikolay 2, Jeffery 2, Colts 3,) 7; S (Oweisi, Hussaini 2, Taber, Tubaishat 3) 7. Total fouls — C 11, S 16.
Palmyra-Eagle 74, Madison Country Day 19
WAUNAKEE — Danny Hammond scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half as Palmyra-Eagle defeated Madison Country Day, 74-19, in a Trailways South Conference game Thursday night in Waunakee.
Aiden Calderon also broke double digits with 14 points. Brandon Wilde fell two points short of a double-double, collecting eight points and 12 assists.
Ryan Carpenter finished with eight points.
With the win, the Panthers moved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
The Panthers will host Random Lake Dec. 28 in Palmyra at 5:45 p.m.
