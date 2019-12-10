MAZOMANIE — Collin Schulz scored 16 points and Matt Davis added 14 for the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors in their 77-48 victory over Wisconsin Heights in a non-conference boys basketball game at Wisconsin Heights High School on Tuesday night.
Lakeside built a 21-9 advantage from 3-point range. Schulz and Seth Veers each made two 3-pointers for Lakeside.
Levi Birkholz scored 10 points to join Schulz and Davis in double figures. Eleven Warriors scored in the victory.
DeShawn Barsness scored 15 points to lead the Vanguards.
It was the second win for first-year head coach Todd Jahns at Lakeside Lutheran. Jahns took over for Kirk DeNoyer as the head coach of the basketball team and the activities director at Lakeside this school year.
Lakeside Lutheran (2-1) will continue its season at home against Hartland Lake Country Lutheran on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 77, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 48
Warriors 33 44 — 77
Vanguards 21 27 — 48
LAKESIDE (fg-ftm-pts) — Uttech 2 0-0 5, Schulz 7 0-0 16, Guzman 2 0-0 4, Davis 6 1-1 14, Olszewski 1 4-4 6, Schneider 2 0-0 5, Pampel 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 4 1-3 10, Missal 1 0-0 2, Veers 2 1-4 7, Minning 2 0-0 4. Totals — 31 7 12 77.
HEIGHTS — Buol 0 1-2 1, Cribbs 3 1-3 7, Holcomb 2 2-2 6, Barsness 7 0-4 15, Adler 1 0-0 2, Herrling 1 0-0 3, J. Brabender 0 1-2 1, D. Brabender 3 0-0 6, Hosking 2 2-2 7. Totals — 19 7-15 48.
3-pointers — LL (Schulz 2, Veers 2, Schneider, Uttech, Davis, Birkholz) 8, WH (Barsness, Herrling, Hosking) 3. Total fouls — LL 16, WH 14.
Johnson Creek 49, Abundant Life 31
MADISON — Senior point guard Justin Swanson scored 16 points as Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team defeated Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 49-31 in a Trailways South game on Tuesday.
Sophomore guard/forward Skylor Griffiths added 10 points while senior guard/forward Alex Garza hit three 3-pointers for nine points for Johnson Creek (2-1, 1-0 in conference). Seth Byington scored 11 points to pace Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (1-3, 0-1).
The Bluejays travel to face Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 49, ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 31
Johnson Creek 24 25 — 49
Abundant Life 12 19 — 31
Johnson Creek (fg-ft-pts) — Garza 3-0-9, Griffiths 5-0-10, Swanson 7-2-16, Sullivan 2-0-4, Owen 2-0-4, Bredlow 3-0-6 Totals 22 2-6 49
Abundant Life (fg-ft-pts) — Ngknamderg 2-0-4, Emmel 1-0-2, Ba 1-0-2, Schmiesing 2-2-6, Gerry 2-1-6, Byington 4-0-11 Totals 12 3-8 31
3-pointers — JC (Garza 3), AL (Byington 3). Total fouls — JC 7, AL 8
Palmyra-Eagle 59, Orfordville Parkview 37
ORFORDVILLE — Aiden Calderon scored 22 points for the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers as they earned a 59-37 victory against Orfordville Parkview in Trailways Conference action on Tuesday night.
Danny Hammond added 14 points as the Panthers scored 36 of their 59 points in the paint.
“We held Parkview 20 points below their average on their home court,” first-year coach Duane Wilde said. “Brothers Danny and Jacob Hammond held their best scorer 12 points under his average.”
Palmyra-Eagle senior Brandon Wilde did score, but was credited with 13 assists for the second game in a row.
The Panthers will continue their season on the road against Abundant Life on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 59, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 37
Panthers 25 34 — 59
Vikings 15 22 — 37
Palmyra-Eagle (fg-ftm-pts)—Joyner 4-7-17, D. Hammons 7-0-14, Webber 1-1-3, J. Hammons 1-1-3, Calderon 9-3-22. Totals — 22-12-59.
Parkview (fg-ftm-pts)—Unseth 1-2-4, Barlass 2-0-4, Oswald 5-0-12, Simonson 3-0-7, Kundert 1-1-3, N. Crane 3-2-7. Totals: 14-5-37.
3-pointers—PE 3 (Joyner 2, Calderon), OP 4 (Oswald 2, Simonson, Crane). Free throws missed—PE 13, OP 7. Total fouls—PE 17, OP 22. Fouled out—Simonson.
Columbus 55, Cambridge 45
COLUMBUS — Ben Emler scored 30 points for the host Columbus Cardinals as they earned a 55-45 victory over Cambridge in non-conference boys basketball Tuesday.
The Blue Jays had a 27-26 lead at the break, but were unable to continue their hot shooting or to slow Emler in the second half.
Junior Jack Nikolay scored 16 points for the Blue Jays and sophomore Trey Colts added 13.
It was the first time Cambridge (0-4) reached the 40-point threshold this season. The Blue Jays will continue their season on the road against Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.