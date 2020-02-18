MONONA GROVE — Lance Nelson scored 10 of his 13 points and Luke Tipton added seven points in the second half for Monona Grove as the Silver Eagles separated themselves for a 68-45 victory over visiting Fort Atkinson in a Badger South boys basketball game on Tuesday.
Fort Atkinson faced a five-point deficit going into the second half and was outscored by 18 points.
Drew Evans scored 13 points to lead Fort Atkinson and Jackson Fenner added nine points.
The Blackhawks (5-14, 2-10) continue Badger South play with a home game Friday at 7:15 p.m. against Stoughton.
MONONA GROVE 68, FORT ATKINSON 45
Fort Atkinson 25 20 — 45
Monona Grove 30 38 — 68
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fenner 3 3-4 9, Baker 1 3-4 6, Klingbeil 1 0-0 2, Cosson 3 1-1 7, Haffelder 1 0-1 2, Wixom 3 0-2 6, Evans 6 1-5 13. Totals — 18 8-17 45.
Monona Grove — Loken 7 0-0 14, Nelson 5 2-4 13, Hibner 2 0-0 6, Tipton 2 1-2 7, Murz 3 2-2 9, Bracken 6 1-2 13, Schreiner 2 0-0 5. Totals — 27 6-10 68.
3-point goals — FA (Baker) 1, MG 8 (Nelson, Hibner 2, Tipton 2, Murz 2, Schreiner). Total fouls — FA 15, MG 18.
Jefferson 70, Big Foot 56
WALWORTH — Jared Vogel scored 21 points and James Monogue added 20 for the Jefferson Eagles in their 70-56 victory over host Walworth Big Foot in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.
Vogel scored 14 of his points in the first half. Caleb Stelse scored 9 of his 11 points in the second half for Jefferson
The Eagles (9-11, 8-8) will host Evansville in Rock Valley action Friday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 70, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 56
Jefferson 31 39 — 70
Big Foot 32 24 — 56
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 2 0-0 5, McGraw 1 0-0 3, Rechlin 2 1-2 5, Fetherston 2 1-2 5, Stelse 3 4-5 11, Monogue 7 4-6 20, Vogel 9 3-3 21. Totals — 26 13-18 70.
Big Foot — Demco 2 0-0 5, Greco 7 0-2 17, Shalleross 1 0-0 2, Gillinham 3 0-4 7, Foster 6 0-0 14, Wilson 5 1-2 11. Totals — 24 1-8 56.
3-point goals — J 5 (Miller, McGraw, Monogue 2, Stelse) BF 7 (Foster 2, Gilllingham, Greco 3, Demco). Total fouls — J 8, BF 17.
Brodhead 78, Whitewater 75
WHITEWATER — Jake Martin finished with 19 points, but the Whitewater boys basketball team was defeated by Brodhead, 78-75, in a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday night in Whitewater.
The Whippets had three other players in double digits: Carter Brown scored 14 points, Brock Grosinske netted 11 and Cooper Pease added 10 points in the defeat.
The Whippets were unable to hold on to their 46-35 halftime lead.
Whitewater (7-13, 5-11) will take on Edgerton in a Rock Valley road game Friday at 7:15 p.m.
BRODHEAD 78, WHITEWATER 75
Brodhead 35 43 — 78
Whitewater 46 29 — 75
Brodhead (fg ftm-fta pts) — Walker 4 0-0 11, Green 5 0-0 13, Malcook 9 0-1 19, Leifker 7 2-2 19, Anderson 2 2-2 6, Boegh 1 0-0 2, Malkow 4 0-0 8. Totals — 32 4-5 78.
Whitewater — Martin 9 1-2 19, Frye 3 0-0 7, Grosinske 5 1-1 11, Pease 3 3-5 10, Zimdars 3 0-0 6, Aron 1 0-0 2, Brown 7 0-0 14, Nickels 2 0-0 6. Totals — 33 5-8 75.
3-point goals — B (Walker 3, Green 3, Malcook, Leifker 3) 10; WW (Frye, Pease, Nickels 2) 4. Total fouls — B 14, WW 12.
Belleville 67, Cambridge 59
CAMBRIDGE — A hot second half wasn’t enough for the Cambridge Blue Jays to erase a 15-point halftime deficit as they were defeated by Belleville, 67-59, in a Capitol South boys basketball game on Tuesday night.
Junior guard Jack Nikolay scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half for the Blue Jays. Senior Drew Jeffery made five 3-pointers and Andrew Downing added nine points for Cambridge.
Trevor Syse scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half for Belleville to keep pace with the Jays.
Cambridge (7-12, 2-6) will match up with Marshall in a conference game Friday in Cambridge at 7:30 p.m.
BELLEVILLE 67, CAMBRIDGE 59
Belleville 33 34 — 67
Cambridge 18 41 — 59
Belleville (fg ftm-fta pts) — C. Syse 5 1-2 14, T. Syse 11 1-2 25, Boyum 4 0-1 8, Fahey 4 2-3 11, York 0 1-2 1, Duerst 3 2-5 8. Totals — 28 7-15 67.
Cambridge — Nikolay 4 7-7 17, Kaiser 3 1-2 8, Downing 3 3-4 9, Jeffery 5 0-0 15, Colts 1 1-2 3, Schoreder 3 0-0 7. Totals — 19 12-15 59.
3-point goals — C 9 (Nikolay 2, Kaiser, Jeffery 5, Schroeder), B 6 (C. Syse 3, T. Syse 2, Fahey). Total fouls — C 14, B 16.
Lodi 56, Lakeside Lutheran 53
LAKE MILLS — Four players in double digits wasn’t enough as Lakeside Lutheran was defeated by Lodi, 56-53, in a Capitol North game Tuesday in Lake Mills.
Matt Davis and Ian Olszewski both scored 12 points for the Warriors. Carter Schneider and Collin Schultz added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Lakeside was not able to overcome a 20-16 halftime deficit, despite scoring 37 points in the second half.
Lakeside Lutheran (9-11, 3-5) will take on Watertown Luther Prep in a Capitol North game Friday in Watertown at 7:30 p.m.
LODI 56, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 53
Lodi 20 36 — 56
Lakeside Lutheran 16 37 — 53
Lodi (fg ftm-fta pts) — Traeder 5 1-2 12, Q. Faust 2 4-8 8, Coddington 2 2-2 7, C. Faust 2 0-0 4, Richards 2 1-2 7, Persike 2 11-14 16, Parsons 1 0-2 2. Totals — 16 19-30 56.
Lakeside Lutheran — Schultz 4 2-3 10, Davis 4 3-4 12, Olszewski 5 2-4 12, Schneider 4 1-2 11, O’Donnel 1 0-0 3, Pampel 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 2 0-0 4. Totals — 20 9-15 53.
3-point goals — L (Richards 2, Persike, Traeder, Coddington) 5; LL (Schneider 2, Davis 2, O’Donnell) 5. Total fouls — L 13, LL 15.
Johnson Creek 80, Madison Country Day 47
JOHNSON CREEK — Junior guard Braden Walling led four players in double figures with 13 points as Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team defeated host Madison Country Day School in Waunakee.
Sophomore forward Logan Sullivan scored 12 points while senior point guard Justin Swanson and senior guard/forward Alex Garza each added 11 for Johnson Creek (6-14, 4-7 in conference).
Collin Young scored a game-high 18 points for Madison Country Day School (0-19, 0-11).
Johnson Creek plays at Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 80, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 47
Johnson Creek 38 42 — 80
Madison Country Day 22 25 — 47
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Garza 5 0-0 11, Swanson 3 5-5 11, Sullivan 5 2-3 12, Walling 5 0-0 13, Anton-Pernat 3 3-4 9, Owen 3 2-4 8, Berres 2 0-0 5, Streich 3 0-2 6. Totals 30 14-20 80.
Madison Country Day — Senecal 2 0-0 5, Shepley 1 0-0 3, Canavan 3 0-1 6, Kueth 2 0-2 4, Caceanov 3 0-0 6, Young 7 2-6 18, Callahan 1 0-0 2, Bosben 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 3-11 47.
3-point goals — JC 6 (Walling 3, Garza 1, Berres 1, Streich 1); MCD 4 (Young 2, Senecal 1, Shepley 1). Total fouls: JC 8; MCD 17. Fouled out: MCD Canavan, Caceanov.
