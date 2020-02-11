WHITEWATER — Caleb Stelse and Jared Vogel each scored 18 points for the Jefferson Eagles as they earned a 75-44 victory against Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference prep boys basketball game on Tuesday night.
Stelse scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half and Vogel scored eight points from the free-throw line.
Whitewater held Jefferson senior James Monogue, who committed to St. Norbert last week, to 10 points. Monogue is averaging over 21 points per game this season.
Forward Jake Martin scored 22 points to pace the Whippets. Seven other Whitewater players scored, but none of them exceeded five points.
Jefferson (7-11, 6-8 RVC) will continue its season at home Thursday against Clinton. Whitewater (7-11, 5-9 RVC) returns to action on the road against McFarland on Thursday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 75, WHITEWATER 44
Jefferson 28 47 — 75
Whitewater 23 21 — 44
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 2 0-0 5, McGraw 2 0-0 5, Rechlin 1 0-0 2, Gehl 1 0-0 2, E. Stelse 1 2-2 4, Fetherston 3 3-4 11, C. Stelse 8 2-3 18, Monogue 4 1-2 10, Vogel 5 8-12 18. Totals — 27 16-23 75.
Whitewater — Martin 11 0-0 22, Grosinske 1 0-1 2, Pease 1 1-3 3, Marinaro 1 0-0 2, Zimdars 1 0-0 2, Aron 2 0-0 5, Brown 1 2-2 5, Nickels 1 1-1 3. Totals — 19 4-7 44.
3-point goals — J 5 (Miller, McGraw, Fetherston 2, Monogue), W 2 (Aron, Brown). Total fouls — J 8, W 17.
Beloit Turner 81, Lakeside Lutheran 49
BELOIT — Dai’Vontrelle Strong and Jordan Majeed each scored 18 points for the Beloit Turner Trojans as they earned an 81-49 victory over visiting Lakeside Lutheran in a non-conference boys basketball game on Tuesday night.
Burrows made five 3-pointers and Majeed, who reached the 1,000-point milestone on Friday against Jefferson, added three of his own. The Trojans (14-3) outscored Lakeside, 58-24, in the first half.
Carter Schneider and Levi Birkholz each scored 15 points to lead Lakeside Lutheran. The Warriors made a total of four 3-pointers.
The Warriors (9-9) will continue their season at home against Lake Mills on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
BELOIT TURNER 81, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 49
Lakeside Lutheran 24 25 — 49
Beloit Turner 58 23 — 81
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ftm-fta pts) — Uttech 1 0-0 2, Guzman 0 4-6 4, McKenna 1 0-0 2, Olszewski 1 3-4 6, Schneider 6 1-2 15, O’Donnell 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 5 4-5 15, Missal 1 0-0 2, Madrid 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 13-19 49.
Beloit Turner — Wash 2 0-0 4, Strong 8 2-2 18, Majeed 6 3-4 18, Draeving 2 1-2 5, D. Burrows 6 0-0 17, Marquardt 2 0-0 5, Heidt 0 1-2 1, Carter 2 0-0 5, Hanson 2 0-0 4, Hoppe 2 0-0 4. Totals — 32 7-10 81.
3-point goals — LL 4 (Schneider 2, Olszewski, Birkholz), BT 10 (D. Burrows 5, Majeed 3, Marquardt, Carter). Total fouls — LL 12, BT 17.
