JEFFERSON — Three Eagle players scored 15 or more points as the Jefferson boys basketball team defeated Brodhead, 74-52, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday in Jefferson.
James Monogue led the way for the Eagles with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Jared Vogel scored 17 points and Reese Fetherston added 15 points in the win.
The Eagles led, 38-26, at halftime and added 36 more points in the second half.
Jefferson (6-9, 5-6) will take on Edgerton in a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday in Edgerton at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 74, BRODHEAD 52
Cardinals 26 26 — 52
Eagles 38 36 — 74
Brodhead (fg ftm-fta pts) — Walker 0 2-2 2, Harnack 0 2-3 2, Green 1 1-2 4, Malcook 5 5-6 16, Leifker 3 2-4 10, Anderson 3 2-3 11, Malkow 3 1-1 7. Totals — 15 15-21 52.
Jefferson — Miller 1 0-0 3, McGraw 1 0-0 2, Rechlin 2 0-0 4, Wade 1 1-2 4, Fetherston 5 3-3 15, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Stelse 3 1-2 7, Monogue 6 4-4 18, Vogel 8 1-2 17. Totals — 29 10-13 74.
3-point goals — B (Green, Malcook, Leifker 2, Anderson 3) 7; J (Miller, Wade, Fetherston 2, Monogue 2) 6. Total fouls — B 15, J 18.
Whitewater 35, Evansville 33
EVANSVILLE — The Whitewater boys basketball team defeated Evansville, 35-33, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday night at Evansville High School.
Junior Jake Martin led the way with 15 points for the Whippets. Junior Peter Zimdars added six points in the win.
Whitewater led Evansville, 15-13, at halftime in the low-scoring affair.
The Whippets (7-8, 5-6) will host Beloit Turner in a conference game Tuesday at Whitewater High School at 7:15 p.m.
WHITEWATER 35, EVANSVILLE 33
Whippets 15 20 — 35
Blue Devils 13 20 — 33
Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 7 1-1 15, Grosinske 2 0-0 5, Pease 2 0-0 4, Zimdars 3 0-0 6, C. Brown 2 0-0 2, Nickels 1 0-0 3. Totals — 16 1-3 35.
Evansville — Borchardt 1 0-0 2, Louis 2 0-2 4, Maag 7 1-1 16, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Kopecky 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 2-2 5. Totals — 14 3-5 33.
3-point goals — WW (Grosinske, C. Brown, Nickels) 3; E (Maag, Thompson) 2. Total fouls — WW 10, E 7.
Marshall 59, Cambridge 54
MARSHALL — Jack Nikolay scored 24 points, but the Cambridge boys basketball team was defeated by Marshall, 59-54, in a Capitol South Conference game Thursday in Marshall.
Nikolay scored 16 of his 24 points after halftime. Drew Jeffery made five 3-pointers in the Cambridge loss.
The Blue Jays trailed, 24-18, at halftime. Cambridge made seven 3-pointers and were 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.
MARSHALL 59, CAMBRIDGE 54
Blue Jays 18 36 — 54
Cardinals 24 35 — 59
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nikolay 7 8-9 24, Kaiser 0 2-2 2, Downing 3 2-2 8, Jeffery 5 0-0 15, Marty 1 1-2 3, Kozier 1 0-0 2. Totals — 17 13-15 54.
Marshall — Chadwick 8 6-9 23, Frank 0 1-2 1, Denniston 1 0-0 2, Timpel 0 2-2 2, Ward 1 7-10 10, Kilian 1 2-2 4, Truschinski 7 0-0 17. Totals — 18 18-25 59.
3-pointers — C (Nikolay 2, Jeffery 5) 7; M (Chadwick, Ward, Truschinski 3) 5. Total fouls — C 21, M 12.
