JEFFERSON — Jordan Majeed scored 23 points and Kenny Draeving added 16 for the Beloit Turner Trojans as they earned an 87-54 victory over Jefferson in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday night.
Turner built a 42-24 lead at halftime and Majeed added 15 points in the second half to make sure the Trojans (5-1, 4-0 RVC) were able to close out Jefferson (1-3, 1-3).
James Monogue made two of Jefferson’s seven 3-pointers as he finished with 15 points. Jefferson made four 3-pointers in the first half, but couldn’t keep pace with the Trojans, who finished with eight.
DJ Wash and Aiden Tinder scored 12 and 10 respectively for Turner.
Caleb Stelse had eight points for the Eagles; both Reese Fetherston and Jared Vogel added seven.
Jefferson will continue its season on the road against Clinton on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Beloit Turner takes on East Troy in a matchup of top-RVC teams Friday at 7:15 p.m.
BELOIT TURNER 87, JEFFERSON 54
Trojans 42 45 — 87
Eagles 24 30 — 54
Turner (fg ftm-fta pts) — Wash 5 2-4 12, Strong 2 1-2 5, Majeed 10 1-2 23, Draeving 6 2-2 16, M Burrows 0 2-2 2, D Burrows 0 2-2 2, Marquardt 1 0-0 3, Heldt 4 0-0 9, Tinder 4 1-2 10, Hanson 1 0-2 2, Hoppe 1 0-0 3. Totals — 34 11-18 87.
Jefferson — Miller 2 0-0 5, McGraw 1 0-0 2, Rechlin 1 0-0 2, Gehl 1 0-1 2, Martin 0 2-2 2, Wade 0 1-2 1, Fetherston 2 2-4 7, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Stelse 3 0-2 8, Monogue 5 3-4 15, Vogel 3 1-5 7. Totals — 19 9-20 54.
3-pointers — BT (Majeed 2, Draeving 2, Marquardt, Heldt, Tinder, Hoppe) 8, J (Miller, Fetherston, Hoffman, Stelse 2, Monogue 2) 7. Total fouls — BT 18, J 13.
East Troy 85, Whitewater 68
EAST TROY — AJ Vukovich scored 28 of his game-high 38 points in the second half as East Troy earned an 85-68 comeback victory over Whitewater in RVC boys basketball on Tuesday night.
Vukovich stepped outside to make one 3-pointer in the second half for East Troy (7-0, 4-0) and went 3-for-5 from the free-throw line to complement his 16 field goals.
Whitewater had four players finish in double figures. Brock Grosinske scored 18 points to lead the way and Peter Zimdars added 15 points for the Whippets (2-3, 1-3).
Whitewater will continue its season at home against McFarland on Friday with a 7:15 p.m. tip.
