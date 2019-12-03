JEFFERSON — Jackson Werwinski scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the first half for McFarland in its 67-57 victory against host Jefferson in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday night.
Blake Kess added 18 points and Ethan Nichols scored 10 points to complement Werwinski’s scoring effort.
Jefferson senior James Monogue scored 22 points to pace the Eagles, who were playing their home opener. Monogue scored 14 points in the second half. Caleb Stelse scored six in the first half and seven in the second half to finish second in scoring for the Eagles.
Jefferson will continue its season on the road against Brodhead on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
McFARLAND 67, JEFFERSON 57
Spartans 39 28 — 67
Eagles 30 27 — 57
McFarland (fg-ftm-pts) — E. Nichols 5-0-10, Z. Nichols 1-0-2, Pavelec 4-0-9, Werwinski 8-5-25, Kes 6-4-18, Hanson 1-0-3. Totals — 26-9-67.
Jefferson — Miller 0-2-2, Rechlin 1-0-3, Wade 2-1-5, Fetherston 3-2-8, Stelse 6-1-13, Monogue 7-6-22, Vogel 2-0-4. Totals — 21-12-57.
3-pointers — M (Werwinski 2, Kes 2, Hanson, Pavelec) 6, J (Rechlin, Monogue 2) 3. Total fouls — M 20, J 16.
Whitewater 71, Big Foot 64
BIG FOOT — The Whitewater boys basketball team defeated Big Foot, 71-64, in a Rock Valley season-opening game Tuesday night in Big Foot.
The Whippets will host Rock Valley foe Evansville Friday at Whitewater Middle School at 7:15 p.m. Former Whippet boys basketball coach Ken Nehring will get the court dedicated to him at the game.
Elkhorn 68, Lakeside 52
ELKHORN — Levi Birkholz scored 15 points and Collin Schulz added 12 for the Lakeside Lutheran in its 68-52 loss to Elkhorn in non-conference prep boys basketball at Elkhorn on Tuesday.
Lakeside will continue its season on Friday, December 6, at the Wisconsin Lutheran College Classic beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Lake Mills 51, Marshall 47
LAKE MILLS — Matt Johnson scored a game-high 17 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team defeated Marshall, 51-47, in a non-conference game Tuesday night in Lake Mills.
Over half of Johnson’s points came from beyond the arc, connecting on three 3-pointers in the win. Mike Herrington netted nine points for the L-Cats (2-1), all coming in the second half. Jaxson Retrum collected all eight of his points in the first half.
Grant Horkan and Drew Stoddard scored seven and six points, respectively, for Lake Mills.
The L-Cats will take on Cambridge Friday on the road in Cambridge at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.