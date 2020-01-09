LAKE MILLS — Drew Stoddard scored nine consecutive points midway through the first half, helping push the L-Cat lead to nine.
The junior point guard then hit two more shots in the lane before the break en route to finishing the half with 19 points, totaling a career-high 29 for the game, as the Lake Mills boys basketball team won its 10th straight game, defeating visiting Deerfield 71-52 in a non-conference game on Thursday.
“He was doing a good job on ball reversal going off the catch to the lane,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “He is crafty finisher in there and has a lot of different ways to finish. With some of the guys around him, he was taking advantage of that space.”
Junior forwards Jaxson Retrum and Adam Moen each finished with 10 points and junior wing Charlie Bender had nine, including the team’s only 3-pointer.
“We’re sharing the ball really well right now. When people think of Lake Mills they think of shooting and hitting 3s,” Hicklin said. “This team is more complete, we can get to the basket in a way other teams haven’t been able to. Happy the way we are sharing the basketball right now.”
Stoddard, who was 11-for-14 at the free throw line, finished a 3-point play through Deerfield freshman Cal Fisher to give Lake Mills (10-1) a 13-8 lead in the early going. He then made a pair of free throws and finished two layups to stretch the lead to 19-10.
Retrum scored layups on consecutive trips before senior guard Matt Johnson hit a stepback jumper, pushing the lead to 11. Bender scored a layup inside that was sandwiched between two Herrington layups that made it 31-18 with four minutes to play in the first. Stoddard and Bender had buckets to answer a 3-pointer by Demon junior Makhai Navarro as the L-Cats led by 17 at the break, using steals and rebounds to get the transition game going.
“That’s something that is a big strength for our team,” Hicklin said. “We’ve been rebounding well. We don’t have to wait for a point guard to circle back. That makes us hard to handle in transition when we get rebounds and get going like that.”
For Deerfield (5-5), senior Tyler Haak totaled 12 and Fisher finished with 11.
The L-Cats play their Capitol North opener at Luther Prep on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 71, DEERFIELD 52
Deerfield 23 29 — 52
Lake Mills 40 31 — 71
Deerfield (fg-ftm-tp) — Navarro 2-0-5, Doyle 0-2-2, Mathwig 1-0-2, Fisher 3-5-11, Klade 2-0-4, Haak 5-4-15, Lasack 2-1-5, Gjermo 2-0-4, Bonjour 2-0-4. Totals 19 12-15 52.
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-tp) — Wilke 0-1-1, Herrington 3-2-8, Stoddard 9-11-29, Retrum 5-0-10, Moen 4-2-10, Bender 4-0-9, Johnson 1-0-2, Foster 1-0-2. Totals 27 16-27 71.
3-point goals — D (Navarro, Haak) 2; LM (Bender) 1. Total fouls — D 20, LM 14.
