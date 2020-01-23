JEFFERSON — Stone Farruggio was part of four first-place events for the Jefferson/Cambridge EagleJays as they earned a 105-52 victory over visiting Milwaukee Rufus King in a non-conference swim dual on Thursday.
Farruggio was joined by Roman Leto, Patrick Rogers and Nathan Thorp as they finished the 200-yard medley in 2 minutes, 1.72 seconds to take first place Farruggio teamed up with Patrick Rogers, Marcus Turley and Sawyer Thorp in the 200-yard freestyle relay to win the race in a time of 1:45.96.
Farruggio won the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke to claim a pair of individual firsts too.
The EagleJays celebrated their seniors on Thursday. Cooper Meitner, Dane Jense, Emory Hutchens and Alex Ellifson combined to complete the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:54.25.
Jefferson/Cambridge senior Matthew Thomas was absent with an illness and couldn’t compete in the senior night meet.
Jefferson/Cambridge will continue its season Saturday in Whitewater for the Southern Lakes Conference meet.
