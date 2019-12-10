STOUGHTON — The Fort Atkinson boys swimming team narrowly edged out Stoughton, 86- 84, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday night in Stoughton.
Greyson Gottschalk finished first in two individual events for the Blackhawks. Gottschalk placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 8.73 seconds. He also topped the field in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:14.05.
Eddie Cervantes also earned two first-place finishes. Cervantes finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.62 seconds. In the 100-yard butterfly, Cervantes placed first with a time of 1:02.50.
“Greyson Gottschalk and Eddie Cervantes had excellent meets winning both of the individual events,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said.
The Blackhawks will host an invitational Saturday at Fort Atkinson High School at 10 a.m.
