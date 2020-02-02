PLYMOUTH — The Fort Atkinson boys swimming team placed 15th at the Small School Invitational Saturday at Plymouth High School.
The Blackhawks scored 40 points at the 19-team invitational, while Madison Edgewood won with 354 points.
“Overall we swam very well. Kids had PRs across the board,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said.
Eddie Cervantes finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.47.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Greyson Gottschalk took 10th with a 1:07.82.
“I was very pleased with our efforts and times in the pool,” Hill said.
Fort Atkinson will swim in the Badger South Conference Meet Saturday at Monona Grove at 11 a.m.
