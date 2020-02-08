MONONA — The Fort Atkinson boys swimming team placed seventh at the Badger South Meet Saturday at Monona Grove High School.
The Blackhawks collected 144 points, while Madison Edgewood finished first with 469 points.
“I don’t think that our placement at the end of the meets shows the true character and improvement of this team,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “With several of our kids just getting over illnesses and a few swimming while sick we swam very well in my opinion.”
Greyson Gottschalk placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 7.97 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:17.25.
Eddie Cervantes took ninth in the 50-yard freestyle with a 25.48. In the 100-yard butterfly, Cervantes placed 10th with a 1:02.28.
The relay team of Cervantes, Gottschalk, Kade Eske and Logan Recob placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.91.
