FORT ATKINSON — A team effort fueled the Fort Atkinson boys volleyball team to a sweeping, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15, victory over Madison La Follette Monday night in a Big Eight Conference prep volleyball match at Fort Atkinson High School.
“The victory was a team victory,” Blackhawk head coach Mason Morris said. “We didn’t have one person who made this happen for everybody. It was solid play and great contributions from all six positions.”
The Blackhawks gained an early 11-6 advantage in the first set, forcing a Lancer timeout. A 10-3 spurt followed the break, making it 21-9 Fort Atkinson, forcing another La Follette timeout.
The Lancers made things interesting toward the tail of the set, getting the deficit down to 24-19, but a final point from Fort Atkinson closed out the first set.
La Follette used some of that momentum gained from the end of the first set to build a 18-16 lead in the second set.
“We got a little bit off target in our passing,” Morris said regarding the second set. “We needed to dial that back and put some more height on the ball and give the setter time to get in position to be able to put up good sets. Once we were able to do that the offense started to regenerate.”
Fort Atkinson put together a 6-4 spurt, which included two kills from senior Kraymer Gladem, to knot the set at 22-22.
Back-to-back kills from senior Patrick Yoder put the Blackhawks up 24-22 and Gladem ended the set with kill of his own.
Gladem finished with a team-high 14 kills.
After a back-and-forth second set, the Blackhawks quickly separated themselves from the Lancers in the third. A 13-6 Fort Atkinson advantage forced a La Follette timeout.
The stop in play didn’t do much for the Lancers, who were outscored 8-6 in the next 14 points as the Blackhawks built a 21-12 lead, which eventually turned into a 25-15 set win.
Yoder collected a team-best two blocks for Fort Atkinson. Senior Cody Zahn, who routinely set up Gladem Monday night, led the Blackhawks with 30 assists. He also recorded a team-high two aces.
“A lot of really good play out of the boys tonight,” Morris said. “I’m glad to see them out there having fun and enjoying the sport. It’s one of my favorite things about this team. They all really like each other and they have a lot of fun playing.”
Fort Atkinson will take on Madison West in another Big Eight Conference match Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s a busy week, there’s more volleyball to be had,” Morris said.
