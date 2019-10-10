BROOKFIELD — The Fort Atkinson boys volleyball team beat Heritage Christian, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20, in a nonconference match Wednesday at Heritage Christian.
Kraymer Gladem led Fort Atkinson with aces and kills with five and seven, respectively. Caden Klingbeil and Patrick Yoder both collected three blocks for the Blackhawks. Cody Zahn recorded 24 assists.
Fort Atkinson will play Madison Edgewood Tuesday at 7 p.m.
