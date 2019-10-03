FORT ATKINSON — Kraymer Gladem collected six aces as the Fort Atkinson boys volleyball swept Madison East, 25-21, 25-11, 25-23, in a Big Eight Conference match at Fort Atkinson High School Thursday.
Along with his six aces, Gladem also recorded six kills, which tied a team high with Caleb Haffelder. Haffelder led Fort Atkinson with three blocks.
Cody Zahn picked up 17 assists in the victory, good for a team best, and also added four kills. Patrick Yoder had four kills and two blocks for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson will host Beloit Memorial Tuesday in a Big Eight Conference match at 6:30 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 3, MADISON EAST 0
Purgolders 21 11 23
Blackhawks 25 25 25
Kills — FA Gladem 6, ME Seip. Assists — FA Zahn 17, ME Hussin 12. Digs — FA Trevino 2, ME Williams 5. Blocks — FA Haffelder 3, ME Seip 4. Aces — FA Gladem 6, ME Seip 3.
