STOUGHTON — Jefferson’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished ninth at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday.
Senior Ian Sande led Jefferson’s boys, finishing 28th in 17 minutes, 27 seconds. Junior Colton Drew (37th, 17:42), sophomore Mason Marin (43rd, 17:47), sophomore Sawyer Thorp (52nd, 18:05) and junior Taylor Phillips (65th, 18:45) scored for the Eagles.
Juniors Makenzie Hottinger (16th, 20:31), Nora Wichman (48th, 22:17), Emily Hollenberger (54th, 22:33) and Ahna Kammer (58th, 22:55) and freshman Maddie Griffith (60th, 22:57) scored for Jefferson’s girls.
Team scores — boys: Stevens Point 36, Madison La Follette 46, Middleton 59, Oconomowoc 73, Madison Memorial 155, Stoughton 203, Monona Grove 204, Madison East 223, Jefferson 225, Waunakee 279, Milton 312, Janesville Parker 343
Team scores — girls: Middleton 39, Madison West 43, Stevens Point 86, Oregon 126, Monona Grove 130, Waunakee 166, Stoughton 174, Madison La Follette 214, Jefferson 236, Milton 242, Madison East 299, Janesville Parker 367
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.