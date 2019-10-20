Jenna Lovejoy wasn’t able to defend her Badger South Conference crown, but the senior runner knows there are more important races in the future.
Lovejoy placed third overall as she helped the Fort Atkinson girls cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the Badger South Conference Championship Saturday morning at Fort Atkinson High School.
“The most important race of the season is next week,” Lovejoy said. “I’m just trying to stay positive and look forward to that. Because I didn’t run super well today, hopefully that means I’ll explode at sectionals and do really well.”
Behind senior Jacob Holmes' 27th-place finish, the Blackhawk boys placed eighth as a team.
Lovejoy crossed the finish line with a time of 19 minutes, 46.1 seconds. Stoughton senior Grace Jenny won the conference championship with a 19:06.3
Lovejoys’ time was just a bit off her winning mark from last season’s conference championship, clocking in just over six seconds slower (19:39.3).
“I thought they [girls] really battled today,” Fort Atkinson head coach Chick Westby said. “Jenna seemed to get out a little fast, and ended a little poorly, but she fought so hard. That’s a true racer right there.”
Lovejoy led during the early portions of the race, but was eventually passed by Jenny and Oregon freshman Dasha Voronstov and trailed behind the pair the rest of the race.
“When I started running my legs were a little tired,” Lovejoy said. “I feel like the second mile was definitely tough. I tired to keep going and keep third at least. But, definitely not my best day ever.”
While Lovejoy didn’t have her best day, sophomore Kat Kessler may of had one her stronger races of the season.
Kessler placed 10th with a time of 20:35.5.
“She had an amazing race,” Westby said. “She really pulled it out today.”
“Kat Kessler was awesome,” Lovejoy said. “She had a really good race. I was happy for her.”
Sophomores Jada Zorn and Laurel Miller finished 27th and 28th, respectively. Senior Lauren Bilau placed 33rd overall in the 58-runner field.
The Monona Grove girls won with 45 points.
The Fort Atkinson boys were paced Holmes, who finished 27th with a 18:01.3.
“He didn’t give up,” Westby said. “His result was probably a little less than what he had hoped for. It’s easy to shutdown when that happens. He didn’t shutdown.”
Freshman Anthony Henrichon clocked in shortly after with a 18:12.7, 31st overall and the second best finish amongst freshman.
The Blackhawks’ top five racers were rounded out with sophomore Dominic Hebbe (18:52.6) and juniors Cory Pfieffer (19:10.7) and Anthony Theriault (19:45).
“They all came across saying they were a little tired, but looking at their times, they were pretty solid,” Westby said.
Stoughton won on the boys side with 50 points.
Fort Atkinson will race in the Kettle Moraine sectional Friday or Saturday.
“I definitely trust my coaches and they know what they’re doing,” Lovejoy said. “I’ve seen the plan and I feel like I’ll be ready for next week.”
